Everything you need to know about ACCP

The law grants Californians the right to sue companies for failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent data breaches. But aside from that, ensuring that companies comply with the CCPA is the sole jurisdiction of the attorney general's office, which has indicated that it will only have the bandwidth to carry a handful of cases each year.

"The California attorney general said," We only have the resources to carry a few cases a year, "said Justin Brookman, director of privacy and technology policy for Consumer Reports. "So maybe companies say," The chances of being sued are pretty slim. ""

Mactaggart, however, said it expects companies to register in the same line.

"I come from one of the most regulated industries in the country: real estate development," he said. "I literally never came close to sitting in a meeting where I heard someone say something like," It's the law, but we're not going to get caught , so let's do it anyway. "Even if cases are rare, the threat of crippling fines – $ 2,500 per user, per piece of data, which could easily run into the tens of billions for a company that flouts the law – should be a deterrent effective.

Still, he admitted that some violations of the law might be difficult to detect in the first place, let alone the police.

"It is easy to see on the page if they are tracking," he said. "The hardest part is how do I know they deleted it or how do I know they didn't sell it?"

What happens next?

Partly to resolve the potential enforcement problem, Mactaggart is working to secure another initiative on the ballot in November that would strengthen the existing law. "Right now, the settlement is in the hands of the attorney general, who said, and I don't blame him," We are cops, not regulators, "" he said. The initiative would create an independent agency focused solely on privacy law, with the power to verify corporate compliance. It would also prevent legislators from watering down the law in the future – a serious concern given the amount of industry lobbying that has already taken place.

Meanwhile, California law puts pressure on Congress to act nationally, as the business world screams at the prospect of complying with a patchwork of state requirements . (States like Nevada and Vermont have their own privacy laws; lawmakers in other states, such as New York, have attempted to introduce even more ambitious bills than those in California. , but with less success so far.) The Senate is currently considering a number of bills, but so far the Democrats and Republicans are far apart on two key issues: whether to grant ordinary Americans the right to prosecute for violations (Democrats generally think yes, Republicans no), and whether federal law should anticipate tougher state regulations (Democrats no, Republicans Yes ). The longer Congress waits to act, the more California – and any state going even further – will be able to determine the facts on the ground.

"Really, you need to have a short and long term CCPA strategy," said Jennifer Rathburn, partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner, which advises businesses on compliance with the law. “The final regulations are published; you will see the vote 2.0 initiative coming out; and then you're going to potentially have other state laws. It is not one and it is done. This is an evolving area that is fairly new to the United States. She added, "In short, privacy is here to stay. "

