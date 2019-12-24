"Even after Christmas": Lethbridge charities that need support all year round – Lethbridge

Loading...

With the end of the donation season, the charities in Lethbridge want the community to continue their generosity in the new year.

Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank, said Lethbridge was very generous at Christmas and the need for her services was year-round.

“The reality is that people have to eat every day. Even after Christmas, we need the support of the community. McIntyre said.

"We encourage people not to forget us when the holiday season is over and to recognize that they can help us in every season."

During the Christmas holidays, Interfaith Food Bank is stepping up its charity campaigns and asking the public for donations to collect hundreds of foods for families in need.

McIntyre said while the community has been more than helpful this year by donating food for these obstacles, the organization lacks financial donations.

She said these donations are needed all year round to keep the organization alive.

"Financial contributions help keep the lights on, pay the staff and of course offer all the programs we do here," she said.

"We see a slight decline on the financial side, but we very much hope that some contributions will be received online or by post over the Christmas holidays."

Another organization that has something to be desired this year is Streets Alive Mission.

Streets Alive supports people in need throughout the year with various food and clothing programs.

Cam Kissick, the manager of Streets Alive, said the organization is seeking help from the community all year round, but sees an increase in donations during the holiday season.

“In the period from Thanksgiving to Christmas for the whole year, we are on the positive side of 50 percent of our total donations. Then we'll see the levy, ”said Kissick

"But we see over 15,000 people we feed in our evening program, all year round.

"So we don't just do things on vacation, even if people tend to think about generosity." We do that all year round. "

Donations are accepted all year round by both Streets Alive and Interfaith Food Bank.

McIntyre said that all donations received before January 1st will receive a charity tax certificate as an additional incentive this Christmas.

