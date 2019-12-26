Evan Rachel Wood gives a review full of expletives of & # 39; Cats & # 39;

Loading...

Evan Rachel Wood is not a fan of the new movie "Cats", to say the least.

The actress criticized the largely panoramic film, based on the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber, on social media this week.

In a tweet now deleted (via the Daily Mail), Wood wrote: “……. # Cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, and I already thought it would be horrible. But … I'm really speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I … I am speechless.

However, the star of "Frozen 2" had some words of choice for the movie, repeatedly saying "What the hell?!" in a video review on his Instagram stories.

“I have to have a real live reaction from this. What the hell, what the hell, what the hell? What? What? What … the f – k? What the hell? OMG! ”, Said the 32-year-old before releasing a great shriek.

Evan Rachel Wood and "Cats" are the stars Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Judi DenchGetty Images

Despite his disdain for the film, Wood defended the cast of the film's A list, which includes Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo, in a tweet removed separately.

"It's not the cast's fault," he said. "It's … maybe the worst thing I've ever seen. Never."

The actress summarized her scathing criticism retweeting the comment of a fan that said: "It is an insult to the general public and is an insult to OG Cats music fans. Who is this movie for?

A representative from Wood did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

