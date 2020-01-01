Loading...

December warned of the major challenges facing the European Union.

Unusual storms have struck parts of southern Europe and have shown how the effects of extreme weather will drive the bloc's thinking and climate policies in the coming years. The EU has already announced that it will invest efforts and money to remain the global engine for action to combat climate change.

The United States also threatened to sanction companies that are working on a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. This again shows that the transatlantic alliance between the EU countries and the USA is becoming less and less important in the age of power politics.

And on the other side of the channel, the rare UK election in December led Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support his Brexit efforts with a solid majority. As of today, Britain is set to become the first nation to leave the EU on January 31.

All of these challenges require a strong, coordinated response from the 27 prospective EU countries if they want to achieve their goal of greater global impact.

"Europe needs to raise its voice in the world," said Chancellor Angela Merkel in her New Year's message.

However, over time, such European embassies have become plaintive and domestic problems require attention.

EU headquarters in Brussels, looking to 2020, is now tirelessly struggling over a fraction of the 1 percent gross national income that nations are to spend on the EU in the 2021-2027 bloc budget period. With populism in Europe making the EU and its perceived elites a major target, national leaders are concerned that voters will consider them too generous with Brussels.

EU Parliament President David Sassoli stressed the need for a budgetary agreement "as soon as possible to avoid delays in the implementation of Union policies and programs."

However, many fear that 2020 will be wasted in part by complicated budgetary maneuvers in the EU. This would mean that, despite its powerful trade bloc, aid expenditure and diplomatic footprint, the EU would still be significantly below its weight on global issues.

"Europeans are at risk of becoming an unfortunate game in the struggle for supremacy between China, Russia and the United States," former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt and Mark Leonard wrote in a sobering report for the European Council's Foreign Affairs Think Tank Relationships .

Such a conclusion may seem counterintuitive when you consider how the EU has recovered in recent years and what it is striving for in the next ten years.

It has prevented Greece's exit from the single euro currency and helped several other EU countries to recover from the dizzying debt crisis. It was a key player in signing the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement and the Iranian nuclear deal. And she agreed when Britain had overcome political turmoil over the impending Brexit divorce from the bloc for three years.

In many ways, 2020 could mean a new start for the EU. There is a new regime: German President Ursula von der Leyen is appointed President of the European Commission, Belgian President Charles Michel new President of the Council.

In addition, the Brexit drama has heralded a turning point. The UK is expected to leave on January 31st, and while the subsequent trade talks will be tense and tiring, it will hardly be the stuff that will liven up newspaper headlines. Tensions could continue to arise between EU countries with very different economic interests in trade with Great Britain.

But political swarms lurk. This year there could still be a flare-up between the EU headquarters and Poland and Hungary, two Eastern European member states where many feel that the democratic conditions on which the bloc is built are being exposed openly.

The EU's climate policy, the most important issue in which the EU wants to lead the world, faces domestic challenges. Poland, which burns coal, is opposed to demands to fight climate change more quickly, and farmers and workers in the Netherlands, France and beyond have protested new laws aimed at reducing pollution. At an EU summit in December, linguistic problems had to be solved in order to reach agreement on the overall obligation to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2050.

Outside the EU's borders, the United States has developed from a trusted ally under former President Barack Obama to an unpredictable partner under Donald Trump, who has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement that the EU has been instrumental in mediating.

Recent major disagreements over Iranian policies and NATO show that the transatlantic Allied gap is widening.

"The existing powers are breaking new ground on their own," said von der Leyen in a barely veiled criticism of the United States.

The EU remains a staunch supporter of multilateralism and strives for global compromise. However, this approach is being tested daily as China and the United States fight for economic and military supremacy, and Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to undermine democracies and expand his nation's influence around the world.

"The resurgence of the superpower competition has put the EU's dream of a multilateral world order under pressure," wrote Bildt and Leonard. "The EU wants to play softball in a tough world."

