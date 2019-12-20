ET Weekend Before Christmas Deals: 15 percent off Apple Gift Card worth $ 50, $ 250 off Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and iRobot Roomba 675 worth $ 200

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

It's almost too late to buy something online for Christmas on the last weekend before Christmas. However, there are still some great deals out there, and if you order before Monday, you still have a slim chance of getting your order before the big day arrives.

Apple App Store & iTunes Gift Card Worth $ 50 ($ 42.50)

If you're still not sure what to get for someone in your family for Christmas, get an Apple gift card. This $ 50 gift card can be used for all purchases from the Apple App Store and iTunes. It is also currently sold at a 15 percent discount, so the $ 50 card only costs $ 42.50. Just use the promo code ITUNES at checkout.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5-8250U 12.3-inch tablet with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD and keyboard cover ($ 749.99)

Microsoft has developed this tablet with a high-quality 12.3-inch display with a resolution of 2,736 × 1,824. The system is also equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and a battery that can last up to 13.5 hours. A protective cover with an integrated keyboard is included to make it easier to enter messages on the Surface Pro 6. Today Amazon offers the Surface Pro 6, which was reduced from USD 999.00 to USD 749.99.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner with Alexa support ($ 199.00)

The Roomba 675 offers solid performance at a price that doesn't break the bank. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to thoroughly clean your floors while navigating your home. It also has a battery that can last up to 90 minutes, after which the robot automatically returns to its charging station. You can now get one from Amazon with a clickable coupon from $ 299.99 to $ 199.99.

special offers

$ 50 Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Card for $ 42.50 at Amazon (use code: ITUNES – list price $ 50)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 50) Select User: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $ 24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV – list price $ 49.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 49.99) For selected users: Amazon Smart Plug for € 0.99 at Amazon (use code: SMARTPLUG99 – list price $ 24.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 24.99) Select user: Echo Flex plug-in mini smart speaker with intercom, night light, USB port for $ 12.50 at Amazon (use code: ECHOFLEX50 – list price $ 24.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 24.99) Apple iPad 10.2 ″ 128 GB WiFi tablet (current 7th generation) for $ 329 at Walmart (matches Black Friday price – list price $ 429)

at Walmart (matches Black Friday price – list price $ 429) Apple MacBook Pro 15 "Intel 9th-Gen Core i9 8-core laptop with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 2199 at Amazon (list price $ 2799)

at Amazon (list price $ 2799) Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core 12.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop tablet + signature case for $ 749.99 at Amazon (list price $ 999)

at Amazon (list price $ 999) iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $ 199.99 at Amazon (clip $ 50 coupon – list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (clip $ 50 coupon – list price $ 299.99) Echo Show 8 8 "HD Smart Display + Echo Dot for $ 79.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99) Show bell video doorbell 2 + echo 5 for $ 139 at Amazon (list price $ 199)

at Amazon (list price $ 199) SimpliSafe 8-part radio home security system for $ 133.49 at Amazon (list price $ 270)

at Amazon (list price $ 270) Fire HD 8 16GB 8 "HD WiFi Tablet with special offers for $ 49.99 at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 79.99)

at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 79.99) Dell PowerEdge T40 Intel Xeon E-2224G Quad Core Tower Server for $ 349 at Dell (list price 864 USD)

at Dell (list price 864 USD) Dell Inspiron 3671 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core desktop with 12 GB RAM for $ 649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 908.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 908.99) Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p Laptop for $ 619 at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD)

at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 828.99) ASUS VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p Laptop for $ 249 at Walmart (list price $ 349)

at Walmart (list price $ 349) Samsung CF39M 32 "1080p Curved LED Monitor for $ 149.99 at Walmart (list price $ 249)

at Walmart (list price $ 249) Nintendo Switch + $ 30 Amazon Credit for $ 299 at Amazon (use code: D3E2CDJ6GB6S )

at Amazon (use code: ) Apple AirPods Pro for $ 236.55 at Amazon (discount seen at checkout – list price $ 249)

at Amazon (discount seen at checkout – list price $ 249) 55 "Vizio M556-G4 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $ 378 at Walmart (list price $ 498)

at Walmart (list price $ 498) 65 "TCL 65S525 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $ 499.99 at Amazon (list price 899.99 USD)

at Amazon (list price 899.99 USD) WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 portable external hard drive for $ 99.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99) Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Premium JBL Headphones for $ 69 at Amazon (list price $ 99.99)

Check out more TechBargains offers.

Amazon devices and services

Select User: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $ 24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV – list price $ 49.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 49.99) For selected users: Amazon Smart Plug for € 0.99 at Amazon (use code: SMARTPLUG99 – list price $ 24.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 24.99) Select user: Echo Flex plug-in mini smart speaker with intercom, night light, USB port for $ 12.50 at Amazon (use code: ECHOFLEX50 – list price $ 24.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 24.99) Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $ 24.99 at Amazon (list price $ 49.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 49.99) Echo Dot with Clock Smart Speaker for $ 34.99 at Amazon (list price $ 59.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 59.99) Echo Show 5 5.5 ″ Smart Display for $ 59.99 at Amazon (list price $ 89.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 89.99) Echo Show 8 8 "HD Smart Display + Echo Dot for $ 79.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99) Show bell video doorbell 2 + echo 5 for $ 139 at Amazon (list price $ 199)

at Amazon (list price $ 199) Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1 ″ 1080p WiFi Tablet with special offers for $ 119.99 at Amazon (list price $ 149.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 149.99) Fire HD 8 16GB 8 "HD WiFi Tablet with special offers for $ 49.99 at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 79.99)

at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 79.99) Fire 7 16GB 7 "WiFi Tablet with special offers for $ 39.99 at Amazon (list price $ 49.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 49.99) Fire TV Recast 1 TB OTA DVR (4 tuners, 150 hours) for $ 179.99 (500 GB for $ 130) at Amazon (list price $ 279.99)

(500 GB for $ 130) at Amazon (list price $ 279.99) Ring Alarm 5 pieces Kit Home Security System + Echo Dot for $ 139 (8 pieces for 169 USD) at Amazon (list price 199 USD)

(8 pieces for 169 USD) at Amazon (list price 199 USD) Blink XT2 2-camera Wirefree Outdoor Smart surveillance camera with Free Echo Dot for $ 134.99 at Amazon (list price $ 229.98)

at Amazon (list price $ 229.98) Ring Floodlight 1080p motion activated security camera + Echo Dot for $ 199 at Amazon (list price $ 298.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 298.99) Ring Spotlight 1080p Wireless Smart Camera (Pack of 2) + Echo Dot for $ 349 at Amazon (list price $ 447.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 447.99) Ring Smart Lighting Headlight Starter Kit (headlight + bridge) for $ 49.99 at Amazon (list price $ 69.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 69.99) eero Mesh WiFi System (3-pack) + Echo Dot for $ 189.99 at Amazon (list price $ 298.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 298.99) eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (1 Pro + 1 Beacon) for $ 224.25 at Amazon (list price $ 299)

at Amazon (list price $ 299) Samuel L. Jackson celebrities vote for Alexa for € 0.99 at Amazon (list price € 4.99)

at Amazon (list price € 4.99) Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for new subscribers to € 0.99 at Amazon (list price $ 39.96)

at Amazon (list price $ 39.96) Kindle Unlimited membership: 6 months $ 30 , 1 year $ 80 , 2 years $ 144 at Amazon

, 1 year , 2 years at Amazon Audible 3 months membership for $ 6.95 / month at Amazon (list price 14.95 USD / month)

More Amazon Device Deals here.

Apple devices

More Apple Deals here.

Smart home devices

More smart home deals here.

laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core 12.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop tablet + signature case for $ 749.99 at Amazon (list price $ 999)

at Amazon (list price $ 999) Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p Laptop for $ 619 at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD)

at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 828.99) ASUS VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p Laptop for $ 249 at Walmart (list price $ 349)

at Walmart (list price $ 349) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 "1080p Laptop for $ 579.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF499 – list price $ 728.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 728.99) Dell Inspiron 15 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with Radeon RX Vega 10 for $ 449.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTINSP15AMD – list price $ 778.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 778.99) Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-Core 14 "1080p laptop with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 939 at Dell (list price $ 1712.86)

at Dell (list price $ 1712.86) Dell Latitude 14 5490 Intel Core i5-8350U quad-core 14-inch Win10 Pro laptop for $ 679 at Dell (list price 1755.69 USD)

at Dell (list price 1755.69 USD) ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Intel Core m3-8100y 14 "1080p 2-in-1 laptop for $ 399.99 at Amazon (discount seen at checkout – list price $ 569.99)

at Amazon (discount seen at checkout – list price $ 569.99) ASUS Chromebook C425 Intel M3-8100Y 14 "1080p laptop with 64 GB eMMC for $ 329.99 at Amazon (list price $ 499.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 499.99) Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core 15.6 "Laptop for $ 329 at Walmart (list price $ 499)

at Walmart (list price $ 499) Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel i3-8145U 15.6 "laptop for $ 299 at Walmart (list price $ 449)

at Walmart (list price $ 449) HP 14 Intel Core 10th Gen Intel i3-1005G1 14 ″ laptop for $ 269 at Walmart (list price $ 469)

at Walmart (list price $ 469) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen 7 2700U quad-core 15.6 inch 1080p laptop for $ 399 at Walmart (list price $ 599)

at Walmart (list price $ 599) Acer Chromebook 14 Intel Atom x5-E8000 Quad-Core 14 "laptop for $ 139 at Walmart (list price $ 299)

at Walmart (list price $ 299) Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 "1080p IPS gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 949 at Walmart (list price $ 1399)

at Walmart (list price $ 1399) Lenovo Legion Y545 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 inch 1080p 144 Hz gaming laptop with RTX 2060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1099 at Walmart (list price $ 1599)

at Walmart (list price $ 1599) ASUS TUF AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core 15.6-inch 1080p gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti for $ 799 at Walmart (list price $ 1099)

More laptop deals here.

Desktop computer

Dell PowerEdge T40 Intel Xeon E-2224G Quad Core Tower Server for $ 349 at Dell (list price 864 USD)

at Dell (list price 864 USD) Dell Inspiron 3671 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core desktop with 12 GB RAM for $ 649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 908.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 908.99) Dell Optiplex 5055 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2400 G Quad-Core Win 10 Pro SFF Desktop for $ 519 at Dell (list price 1041.93 USD)

at Dell (list price 1041.93 USD) Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 499 at Dell (list price 927.14 USD)

at Dell (list price 927.14 USD) Alienware New Aurora R9 Intel Core i7-9700 8-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 for $ 899.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 1049.99)

More desktop PC offers here.

Monitors and PC accessories

More monitor deals here.

TV & home entertainment

More TV offers here.

Storage, network and components

WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 portable external hard drive for $ 99.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99) Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC card for $ 28.99 at Amazon (list price $ 29.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 29.99) Samsung T5 500GB USB 3.1 Portable External SSD for $ 75.99 (1 TB for $ 150) at Amazon (discount visible at checkout – list price $ 129.99)

(1 TB for $ 150) at Amazon (discount visible at checkout – list price $ 129.99) AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6-core processor with Wraith Spire Cooler for $ 129.99 at Walmart (list price $ 229.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 229.99) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-core processor with Wraith Spire LED cooler for $ 159 at Amazon (list price $ 329)

at Amazon (list price $ 329) AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core processor with Wraith Prism LED cooler for $ 309.99 at Walmart (list price $ 399.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 399.99) Netgear Nighthawk R7200 AC2100 Smart WLAN Router for $ 99 at Walmart (list price $ 179.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 179.99) TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 WiFi mesh system for all home use (2-pack) for $ 99.99 at Amazon (list price $ 179.99)

Additional offers for storage, network and components.

electronics

Unlocked smartphone for Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB $ 379 (Pixel 3a for $ 299) on Amazon (list price $ 479)

(Pixel 3a for $ 299) on Amazon (list price $ 479) LG G8X ThinQ 128 GB 6.4 "dual screen FHD + OLED unlocked smartphone for $ 699.99 at Amazon (list price $ 949.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 949.99) Motorola Moto G7 6.2 ″ 2270 × 1080 64 GB unlocked smartphone for $ 179.99 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 inch 2560 × 1600 Super AMOLED 64 GB Android Tablet with S-Pen for $ 447.99 at Amazon (list price $ 649.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 649.99) Lenovo Smart Tab P10 64 GB 10.1 inch Android Tablet for $ 149.99 at Amazon (list price $ 349.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 349.99) Lenovo Smart Tab M10 16 GB 10.1 inch Android Tablet for $ 85.99 at Amazon (list price $ 149.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 149.99) Lenovo M7 16GB 7 "WiFi Tablet for $ 49 at Walmart (list price $ 99.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 99.99) Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch for $ 129.95 at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 199.95)

at Amazon (corresponds to Black Friday price – list price $ 199.95) Anker PowerCore + 26800 PD 26800mAh Power Bank with 30W PD charger for $ 67.99 at Amazon (list price 120.99 USD)

at Amazon (list price 120.99 USD) Garmin Dash Cam Mini 1080p Car Key Dash Cam for $ 79.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 129.99) Aukey DR-02 1080p 6-track 170 degree view dash cam for $ 45.43 at Amazon (use code: GDQDWPTU – list price $ 69.99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 69.99) Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 Bluetooth FM transmitter with 2 USB ports for $ 11.69 at Amazon (clip 10% coupon – list price $ 16.99)

at Amazon (clip 10% coupon – list price $ 16.99) Canon EF 50mm f / 1.8 STM lens for $ 99 at Amazon (list price $ 125)

More electronics & tech deals here.

Games, toys and collectibles

More gaming deals here.

Headphones, speakers & audio

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones for $ 279 at Amazon (list price $ 349)

at Amazon (list price $ 349) Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling wireless headphones for $ 278 at Amazon (list price $ 349.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 349.99) Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling wireless over-ear headphones for $ 279.95 at Amazon (list price $ 349.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 349.99) Jabra Elite 85h Noise Canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones for $ 199.99 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones with open ear for $ 99.95 at Amazon (list price 199.95 USD)

at Amazon (list price 199.95 USD) Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional studio monitor headphones for $ 79 at Amazon (list price $ 99)

at Amazon (list price $ 99) Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Canceling wireless headphones for $ 39.99 at Amazon (use code: SDHP3021 – list price $ 99)

at Amazon (use code: – list price $ 99) Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds with charging case for $ 99.99 at Amazon (list price $ 169.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 169.99) Sony WF-1000XM3 Real wireless noise canceling earphones for $ 198 at Amazon (list price $ 229.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 229.99) Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $ 199.95 at Amazon (list price $ 249.95)

at Amazon (list price $ 249.95) Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $ 69.99 at Amazon (list price $ 99.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 99.99) Logitech MX Sound 24 W Bluetooth Stereo Speakers for $ 49.99 at Dell (list price $ 99.99)

More headphone and audio offers can be found here.

Tools, home improvement, kitchen gadgets and more

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: