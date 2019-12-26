ESPN College Football journalist Edward Aschoff dies at 34

Loading...

Edward Aschoff, an ESPN college football reporter, died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, according to ESPN. "We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. statement. "Our thoughts are with loved ones, including his girlfriend Katy." ESPN said Aschoff died after a brief illness, without providing details. Earlier this month, Aschoff tweeted that he had pneumonia, even though he was young and had "a very good immune system." "Someone had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their first 30 years as some who never get sick and have a very good immune system? Asking for two friends … my lungs," he tweeted on December 5. Other tweets declared that he had a virus for weeks and "he transformed into this monster." He wrote that he went to the emergency room on December 1 after a flight and began taking antibiotics the next day. On December 4, he published a post on Instagram where he thanked his fiancee, Katy Berteau, for helping him during an illness. "Having pneumonia is quite terrible. Like the worst. But it helps that this sweet angel takes care of you even when you run the risk of contracting this disease that destroys my soul. All the soup, tea and delicious foods have prevented me from crawling into a corner and crying every day. I love you, honey. Thank you for putting up with my cough attacks at 5 in the morning. "It is not known if Aschoff had any underlying health problems. According to ESPN, Aschoff began working for ESPN.com as a journalist. in Atlanta He moved to Los Angeles in 2017 to begin a more widespread national role that included television coverage. For the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from campuses across the country for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television. and a radio sideline reporter during college football games, an ESPN statement said. His final assignment was at the Ohio State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on November 30. "Ed was one of the smartest and brightest reporters." I've ever had the pleasure of working, "said ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds." As good as a journalist, Ed was an even better person. He always put people first: those whose stories he told and those who had the honor of working with him. "Aschoff and Berteau were getting married in New Orleans in April, ESPN said. His co-workers tweeted details about his life while they cried: "I won't be able to stop crying for a while," Andrea Adelson of ESPN tweeted. "The world lost a light, and we all lost a friend, but more than that, her fiancé lost her soulmate and prayed for her and his family and all who loved him to find the strength to move forward. I miss you so much, Ed. "ESPN's lead writer, Adam Rittenberg, said he would remember Aschoff as happy and vibrant." Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends, "ESPN journalist Kyle Bonagura said." He was one of the most genuine, enthusiastic and pleasant people I've ever met (and made) that made the world a better place. Today is indescribably sad and I am devastated by Katy and her family, "said ESPN journalist Jeff. Darlington shared a letter in which Aschoff, then a student at the University of Florida, shared his growing passion for sports writing:" I love it , and this is what I want to do, "Aschoff wrote when he asked Darlington for professional advice.

