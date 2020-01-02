Esper says Iran may plan new attacks on US interests

Loading...

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Editor

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iran or its surrogate forces may plan further strikes against US interests in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.

Without providing details, Esper told Pentagon reporters that the United States had "indications" that other Iranian provocations might be in sight. If that happens, he said, the United States will take action – preventively, if it has enough warning.

He spoke two days after sending several hundred military paratroopers to Kuwait as potential reinforcements in the region. These troops were dispatched after an Iranian-sponsored Iraqi militia attempted to break into the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Speaking alongside Esper, General Mark Milley, President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that if a group attempted to invade the embassy again, it would collide to a "circular saw".

