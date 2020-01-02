Eskimos allow DL Nick Usher to run after the NFL

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Edmonton Eskimos released defensive lineman Nick Usher to seize an opportunity in the NFL.

Usher worked for the Miami Dolphins, the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in December.

Usher made 36 tackles, six sacks and three fumbles for the Eskimos during the 2019 season. The 24-year-old thrower was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was released before training camp, worked for the Raiders, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots and signed a pact with the Pats.

He had five tackles in a pre-season game, but New England pulled Usher out of the lineup's last cuts. Usher joined the Esks in October and played eight games in 2018, making seven tackles, three special team saves, a bag and a fumble.

The Los Angeles native played in the NCAA for the University of Texas at El Paso. Usher qualified in 45 games with the Miners, posting 178 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one recovery fumble. 10 teams attended the UTEP professional day where Usher carried a time of 4.69 40 yards, 4.57 shuttle, 7.50 three cones, 31 inches vertical, 9 feet, 10 inches wide jump and made 19 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.