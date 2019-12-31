Eric Bischoff remembers Darius Rucker, who wanted to fight Ric Flair

Loading...

Given that literally every person who has ever worked in the wrestling business has a podcast these days, it is a miracle that at that point we hadn't heard every single story about every wrestler. Amazingly, new anecdotes keep coming out that are more delightful than the last ones.

A typical example: In the last episode of 83 weeks, Conrad Thompson's podcast with Eric Bischoff, the former head of WCW (and uh, the former managing director of Smackdown), spun a thread about Ric Flair and none other than Hootie himself, Darius Rucker. To prepare the stage, Bischoff and Flair were already working on real animosity during the Monday Night Wars run by WCW, which is currently obsessively documented in our current Best & Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro column. Let's dive in with a 411mania transcription. Take it away, Eric:

"When we were in Charlotte, I don't remember what Nitro was or what the event was, but we were in Charlotte, and I remember that after the show, we all met in a local downtown bar and after that Mass celebrated show and I went in and at that moment Ric and I had our story in front of the camera so there was some heat between us. Part of it was real that we had turned into a story and many people knew about it.

I went to this bar and I was alone, I went to the bar, it was pretty busy after the show, everyone knew we were going to go there, and this guy comes up to me and stands right next to me. I had no eye contact with him, but I could feel him just staring into me. Finally I looked over at him and said, "What do I owe you money or what is the deal here?" And he, I just don't remember what he said, but he just beamed into me and gave me everything a difficult time treating ric flair and what garbage i was gonna tidy up the language a little bit out of respect for who that person was in the end and this guy goes on and on and on and he looks at me like , I think I'm not going to take this beer yet because I may need both hands until I find out where this conversation will end, I just let my beer to the bar.

I half prepare myself, look around, see how much space I have to work, and find out that these are Hootie by Hootie and the Blowfish. Darius Rucker, but he was a hootie at the time. We obviously became friends afterwards. "

Rucker not only became friends with Bischoff, but later became friends with Flair himself, eventually bought one of Flair's robes for $ 35,000 at a charity auction and visited the man himself shortly after his life-threatening illness in 2017. No word on whether however, the Nature Boy ever considered changing his input music to "I just want to be with you".

