Epping woman recovering after being shot by a brother in Florida

An Epping woman is recovering in Florida after investigators say her own brother shot her. Officers opened fire, shot and killed his brother. The woman is in stable condition. Investigators said Gretchen Knowles, 73, of Epping was visiting his brother in Deltona, Florida, after his mother's death. Knowles called a relative and said his brother, Harvey Cantrell, acted irrationally, abusively and had a gun. The camera video shows the moments after the brother and sister left the house. She on the shoulder and face. The sheriff said the quick actions of those officers saved Knowles' life. As is the standard procedure, the sheriff's officers are currently on administrative leave.

