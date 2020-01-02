Episode 12 Review, Results, Review

Loading...

Previously at NWA Powerrr: The Pope came and was somehow less violent on the holidays than the actual Pope. Jocephus also sang Christmas carols and a drunk Eli Drake bragged about having a champion's shoes.

If you want to keep up with these columns, you can do so on the NWA Powerrr Tag page. Remember that NWA Powerrr and all of its additional Rs are free to watch on YouTube. So, if you haven't already, watch the twelfth episode:

Mom just killed a man

I want to start this week's column by repeating how much I love Tim Storm and how happy he is to show up in a "Mama Storm" t-shirt and the line "Mom, forgive me, I have a goal." … me. " Dropping I'll kick his ass, ”I said. This is the beginning of a good, heated story for the southern baby face. I do not want to use indescribable violence against you because I am a good man who loves his family and God and America, but you have pushed me too far and now I am going to literally beat you to death.

Storm is scheduled to host a tournament for the television championship against Nick Aldis later that night. Aldis and Chamomile look like a billion dollars to (1) intimidate a 54-year-old man wearing a T-shirt with his mother's face on it, and (2) shade him for taking care of something, that is as irrelevant as the TV title. Aldis says that he took part in the tournament for fun and finds it funny that Storm cares so much about it. He then continues to get the biggest pop of the year out of me because I call Storm and Ricky Morton "Randy the Rams". It is such an unfathomable fire for classic wrestling cars to accuse them of having fame and honor well beyond their expiration date and will actually kill themselves in the ring before they let go. It is the wrestling equivalent of "OK Boomer".

Since he's an increasingly delusional and terrible person, Aldis won't even wrestle Storm in the main event. he pulls a 2Pac "Hit" Em Up "and is surprised by his homie, so that a bastard sow takes care of it.

Aldis lets poor Royce Isaacs go out and play the tournament game in his place, which gives Storm a strong win and allows him to take down the least threatening guy in Aldis & # 39; Posse. If Storm has to go through the entire team to get to the champion, it's Royce Isaacs, Thom Latimer, probably Chamomile and Nick Aldis. Not really a great match, but Babyface Tim Storm is a damned treat, and classic storytelling fits perfectly with the classic aesthetics of Powerrr. This is what I want my relapse studio wrestling program to be.

Karate champ

No? THE QUESTION MARK? this week, aside from appearing in a glued promo that we've already seen, national heavyweight champion SHOOTER STEVENS and his extremely country music-friendly name has an untitled exhibition against Sal Rinauro to demonstrate this third-degree Mongolian warfare art. Joe Galli is great here and wonders what karate has to do with submissions. He is getting angry about the differences between karate and BJJ and it is great.

As soon as Stevens wins with a Cobra clutch, he calls the "Mongrovian Clutch" – Galli again suggests that he has seen this train before and that Stevens is bullshitting because he is not stupid – Trevor Murdoch's champion becomes one Match challenged. Murdoch doesn't need a title recording, he just wants to kick the guy in the ass because he's super disgusting. Stevens agrees if Murdoch places his place in the TV title tournament on the line, and Murdoch's opinion is "safe" because anyone who has committed even a little serious pro-wrestling crime can defeat Aron Stevens.

Sure enough, that's what happened. Murdoch makes sure that he addresses Harley Race's Indian death lock to score a point. That was stupid and very good if you want to watch a guy who has obviously lost faith in professional wrestling doing a lot of comedy karate to get himself interested. It's like superstar Billy Graham again!

Eschews of a master

Eli Drake shows up sober this week to laugh at how depraved he was in the Christmas episode – extremely depraved – and to run down Nick Aldis for his general manipulative nonsense as an NWA heavyweight champion. Drake wants a match against anyone since he has spent two weeks wrestling with no one and starts pulling Ken Anderson again. Colt Cabana tries to defend Anderson, and this leads to some quarrels over who will or won't become tag team champion and who will or won't be world champion. Anderson wanders out and Colt has to keep him away from Drake in a one-man disassembly.

Can we maybe hear more about the shoes?

I can't stop watching this Marti Belle GIF, pushing her arm in one direction and deciding to turn her entire body in the opposite direction

I watch this:

The idea is that Melina is too busy micromanaging her team and getting angry for everything, so they lose more than they should. Here Belle loses to newcomer Tasha Steelz, who, um, wins by countering Belle's hilarious spin attack with a cutter. It's upset, so Melina is crazy again.

These and other topics are discussed in GIRL POWERRR, the hilariously named roundtable segments, in which all women in the women's department are divided into heel and face focus groups. You should do a show where people talk about Nu Metal and call it Powerrr Man 5000.

brb, I'm going out while I look at the GIF again.

Next week

Thanks to Kyle Davis and the representative of the local law firm Anastasia Fletcher, who may be the most bored person on planet Earth, we learn that the TV championship game next week with Caleb Konley and Outlandish Zicky Dice, The first person to blink Anastasia or respond to something wins!

