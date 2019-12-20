Enzi: Senate adopts law to "crack down on automated calls"

Loading...

GOP Senators Mike Enzi (left) and John Barrasso (right) at a Casper business lunch in the summer of 2017. (Feature)

CASPER, Wyo. – The US Senate unanimously passed bipartisan law this week to tackle the growing number of automated call scams. The bill now goes to the President for his signature.

According to a statement from the office of US Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY), the legislation is an amended version of the TRACED law, which the Senate passed in May. The amended bill was co-sponsored by Senator Enzi and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)

The Enzi office said the goal of the bill was to strengthen enforcement and prosecution to combat automated calling.

"Phone companies should also adopt call authentication technologies that will allow them to verify that incoming calls are legitimate before reaching consumers," a statement from the bureau said on Friday. ; Enzi.

"I have received countless automated calls and many people I hear in Wyoming receive more than one automated call every day," said Enzi. "I am delighted that Congress has passed this legislation to combat these unwanted and potentially dangerous phone calls. I look forward to it soon becoming law so families can be relieved from automated calls. "

"One of the biggest complaints I hear from residents of Wyoming is that they are harassed by unwanted automated calls, which are often scams," said Barrasso. "Now that we have passed the TRACED law, we can stop these unwanted calls and crack down on scammers and the companies that support them."