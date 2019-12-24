Entries for the week of December 23rd

Loading...

Los Angeles is one of the best music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: there is always a lot of great music playing somewhere, but there is so much of it that it can be difficult to sort everything out and find the best stuff. If that's a problem you're facing, you've come to the right place: Read on to find a list of concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 23.

Friday December 27th

Dead & Company @ The Forum [tickets]

Dead & Company may not yet have a full-length studio album, but that doesn't prevent former Grateful Dead players Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, along with bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and musician John Mayer, from unpacking tours to do since 2015. This weekend the band is represented in the Los Angeles Forum with back-to-back shows.

Saturday December 28th

Roddy Ricch @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Compton's Roddy Ricch is now a Grammy Award-winning rap star for his work with the late Nipsey Hussle in "Racks In The Middle" and Mustard's "Ballin". His debut project Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was released this month and his track "The Box" is already a viral sensation.

