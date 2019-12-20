Enter a weekend paradise with TwinkleMap from Casper

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Every day that passes, the Oil City News TwinkleMap ’19 shines more and more.

It's Friday and the sun is getting ready for sleep. What better way to start the weekend than to go out and take a look at all these pretty lights in town?

While you're at it, don't forget to take pictures of cool spots that you can't find on TwinkleMap yet. Photo submissions will earn more of these coveted TwinkleMap rating stars.

The article continues below …

All you need to enter is an email address, the featured home address (or other location) and an optional photo. Our publishers will classify each submission and then publish them in the list below. Readers can use this handy dandy card to guide their Christmas light excursions!

On December 23, we will share our five favorites in the OC Top 5 Christmas lights listing.