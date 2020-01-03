Enough of Rico – The reporter

Loading...

I am ready to stop paying my high price for reading the Reporter after more than 40 years due to the sarcastic comments of Richard Rico. I am tired of them. He can be a funny guy and it is worth reading "most" of his columns. But his obsession with adding his hatred to President Trump in his stories has become too much. There is no need for it. Now he can't even talk about where he married without bringing Trump into the conversation, or talk about his new dog without adding something about Trump.

Enough is enough!

It is obvious from the other publications that the Reporter is a Democratic newspaper. People have the right to their own opinions, but I liked to read Rico's stories and thought of him as "one of us who have lived here a long time." He is just a former newspaper editor and, in my opinion, that means not taking sides, just publish the news, as do local TV news stations.

But no, he has to throw his own partial thoughts every week. Who really cares what political party it is for? I do not! The Reporter barely hangs on a thread, now he receives all his money from the ads, not from the community. It is a very boring newspaper to read, and if Mr. Rico continues like this, they can also do it without me paying.

– Donell Weekley / Vacaville