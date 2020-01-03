Emotional Kyrgios steps up his rescue with a winning start

Loading...

It could be an expensive summer for Nick Kyrgios, and he could hardly be happier. The Australian tennis star cashed in a $ 4,000 donation to the bush fire after a single ATP Cup game.

The world number 30 gave the Australian cause the best start by beating the Germans Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on Friday evening. Most importantly, he knocked down 20 aces in the process, ensuring that his $ 200 thunderbolt donation for firefighting assistance adds up to an orderly sum.

Kyrgios started with an ace and ended the same way. Like several leading players, including his teammate Alex de Minaur, he promised his financial support via his racket. With Struff drawing 15 aces on his side, and ATP matching the two players at $ 100 per cry, the total rose to $ 7,500 for 72 minutes of work.

Kyrgios cares about the cause of bush fires. His only regret is that he couldn't start earlier. He is originally from Canberra and his family suffered from the horrible air quality of the flames nearby. He was moved after the victory and said that whenever he showed up for service, all he could think of was to put extra money in the fund.