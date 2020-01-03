Emotional goodbye from family to dewsbury man found in river at horbury bridge

Loading...

published:

10:43

Update:

10:44

Friday 03 January 2020

Family and friends yesterday celebrated the life of Colin Vasey.

The 81-year-old Shawcross resident disappeared on November 17 and after a massive police and community search, his body was found a month later by police divers at Horbury Bridge, near Wakefield.

In an online obituary, Colin was described as the "beloved husband of the late Eileen, beloved dad of Margaret, Julie, Chris, Gail and the late Paul, stepfather, stepfather and great grandfather very expensive and loved. "

Her granddaughter Emma Schofield shared a sincere tribute on Facebook: "Finally, we put our Colin to rest, a charming service with great family and friends! Thank you all for your words of support and to all those who have assisted, we are now going to have a drink at our pass! Not the best start to the year, it can only get better!

"I love you forever and always grandpa. I am sure you are at peace to share your next chapter with grandma."