Emaciated dog found in Florida eating blanket in despair, says humanitarian society

Efforts are being made to save the life of a dog that was so starving that he could not walk and was eating a blanket in despair. Those from the Central Brevard Humane Society said that Daisy, a 2-year-old black lab, likes people. "Clearly, someone kept her without food. Apparently, she was so hungry that she ate pieces of blanket, just trying to put something inside. from her, "said Theresa Clifton, executive director of the Animal Protective Society. "She is just a bag of bones." Daisy is beginning to recover at the Animal Protective Society in Cocoa, Florida, although the process will take some time. A dog of its size should weigh between 50 and 60 pounds. She weighed 29 pounds when they found her just before Christmas, abandoned, Clifton said. The Animal Protective Society said it is expensive to care for a dog in Daisy's condition and that it could use the help of the community, as well as a special adoptive family when it is well enough. "Someone who will be kind and will take the time to work with her and understand the trauma she has been through," Clifton said. The authorities are looking for who is responsible for Daisy's condition. Go here for more information about the Brevard Humane Society and how you can help.

