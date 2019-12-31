Elton John, Avett Brothers and other best shows of 2019

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Creating a list of the 10 best shows of 2019 was not an easy task, and I will be honest: I'm leaving some really good things.

As dazzling Hugh Jackman as the "Best Showman" and Sting performing a charity concert for Zion National Park, which celebrated its centenary in November.

I couldn't see Bob Seger when he arrived in Salt Lake City on his farewell tour, or the R&B legend Booker T. Jones.

A lot of good music arrived in Utah in 2019. Here are my 10 highlights: performances that stayed with me far beyond the final arch.

January 19 – Utah Opera’s ‘The little Prince’



I am a rookie in opera. The first opera I attended, very hesitantly, I could add, was the Utah Opera production of "La Boheme" in October 2017, on the assignment of Deseret News.

I have attended all the operas that the company has produced since then. "The Little Prince", based on the novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, is undoubtedly the best I've seen in my two years of going to the opera. (It is also the only opera that my husband has seen until the end without falling asleep).

Nitai Fluchel, 11, playing the little prince, and Melanie Ashkar, playing the fox, pose during an opportunity to take photos for the upcoming Utah Opera production of "The Little Prince" at the Capitol Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, 9 January 2019..

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Everything about this opera was great: the music of the award-winning film composer Rachel Portman ("Chocolat"), the stage design, the costumes, the children's choir and, of course, the 11-year-old soprano boy from the Madeleine Choir school School in the big role

And then there is the sweet message of childhood wonder in the heart of everything. It is a simple story that leaves a lasting impression.

March 29 – Utah Symphony of the New World Symphony

"New World Symphony" never goes out of style. Ask Neil Armstrong: The astronaut brought a recording of Dvorak's popular 19th-century symphony for the Apollo 11 trip, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in July.

I grew up listening to "New World Symphony" (it was on a classical music tape that my father made for me). I review the piece a lot, and with each listening, a different moment will make me cry. During the touching performance of the Utah Symphony in Abravanel Hall, it was the second movement that clouded my vision.

Thierry Fischer, musical director of the Utah Symphony, conducts during a practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

And that is the power of the "New World Symphony." A passage you have heard countless times before will suddenly stand out. Each listening brings something new, making each interpretation of the piece an exciting discovery.

May 29 Joe McQueenParty number 100 of day B



I knew that the concert in honor of Joe McQueen's 100th birthday was going to be special. I just didn't think it would be the last birthday McQueen would celebrate, because even at 100 years of age, the musician kept a busy schedule and never showed signs of slowing down.

McQueen was a jazz legend: a pioneer saxophonist who grew up in Oklahoma and made Utah his home in 1945. In May, he celebrated a century of life wearing a custom-made Utah Jazz t-shirt with the number 100, eating cake and playing hits as "Watermelon Man" by Herbie Hancock in her brand new golden saxophone.

The saxophonist Joe McQueen continues to strengthen when he approaches his 99th birthday. Joe plays a melody in his horn at his home in Ogden on Saturday, May 26, 2018. McQueen passed away at age 100 on December 7, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

McQueen was loved in Utah, indicating high participation in his birthday concert at the Salt Lake City Gallivan Center. The tenor saxophonist died on December 7, the same day he and his 75-year-old wife, Thelma, arrived in Utah, according to McQueen's friend, Brad Wheeler.

I am grateful that McQueen gave this concert, which took place the day before his 100th birthday. It gave me the opportunity not only to listen to great jazz, but also to celebrate a truly incredible life.

June 14 – Tab Benoit

The year 2019 will always be remembered as the year I discovered Tab Benoit, a Louisiana swamp blues guitarist who acts like there's no tomorrow.

Except tomorrow always arrives, and Benoit goes on stage to sing and play the blues again, breaking one or two strings along the way. This guy lives for music.

Tab Benoit performs at the Utah Blues Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Lottie Johnson, Deseret News

First I caught Benoit, and one of his guitar strings, at the Utah Blues Festival. I went with my husband and my parents to see the Canadian blues singer and guitarist Sue Foley, one of my father's favorites for a long time (I was not disappointed). Benoit was the last act of the night, and he took the stage with a funky shirt and a fire in his soul.

As my mother says, Benoit playing his guitar is at the level of Michelangelo painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel: it is a true work of art. I got to see Benoit again in September, when I played in the Commonwealth Room. It was just as magical the second time.

According to his career, Benoit will return soon. Believe me: this is a program you won't want to miss.

June 28th – Jamestown Revivel

In the spirit of full disclosure, Jamestown Revival is my favorite band. Nobody makes harmonies like Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, friends become bandmates who grew up in the small town of Magnolia, Texas.

Jamestown Revival visits Utah a lot – the band spent two weeks recording their first album in the Wasatch Mountains and called it "Utah," after all. I have seen the American / folk-rock duo five times and, somehow, each concert is better than the previous one.

Old friends Jonathan Clay (left) and Zach Chance lead the band Jamestown Revival. The band performed at the Commonwealth Hall in Salt Lake City on June 28, 2019.

Paul Pryor

The fifth time was last summer in a room full of the Commonwealth, where Clay and Chance stayed together in their microphones and sang with all their hearts. The band is relatively new, the debut album released in 2014, but the crowd knew and sang every word, adding their own harmonies to the mix.

That enthusiasm makes it hard to believe that only a few people showed up to the first show that Jamestown Revival did in Utah. But the band has achieved a strong following here, and I hope to see the musicians for the sixth time, when they visit the Commonwealth Hall on March 17.

July 9 Avett brothers



For 20 years, the brothers Scott and Seth Avett have gone from acting in dive bars to head Madison Square Garden. It is a remarkable trajectory when considering the humble beginning of musicians on a family farm in Concord, North Carolina.

I've been trying to see the Avett Brothers for years, but the band's shows in Utah run out quickly and I've never been able to get tickets. But 2019 was my lucky year because the brothers brought their raw lyrics and harmonies to the USANA Amphitheater, a place with capacity for 20,000 people.

I knew that high energy songs like "Ain & # 39; t No Man" and "High-Steppin & # 39;" They would easily fill the vast space of the amphitheater, but what impressed me the most was how the softest songs like "I Wish I Was" The crowd was so quiet that the tight harmonies of the brothers seemed to remain still in the air.

I went with my sister-in-law, it was also the first time I saw the Avett Brothers, and it is the first time that I went out of my way to buy a real seat near the stage instead of a cheaper place. the grass.

It was worth every penny.

4th of September Elton John



I'm not sure what was more fun: see Elton John or see my mother see Elton John. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which runs until 2021, marks the end of a legendary race spanning several generations.

"I don't want to go out with a groan. I want to go out with a bang," he said during a press conference announcing the tour. "It will be the most produced and fantastic show I've ever done."

Elton John stands and points to the audience while performing at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He meant every word of that, giving his fans in Salt Lake City an almost three-hour production that began with "Bennie and the Jets" and ended with "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." At 72, John's voice, although remarkably lower, was strong, his energy never faded and his piano skills out of this world when he launched himself long in hits such as "Rocket Man" and "Levon."

At the end of the concert, John climbed onto a platform that took him and lost sight of him. A large screen on the stage continued John's departure, showing the artist walking, along a lively yellow brick road.

It was a reminder that, no matter how much John's retirement is deserved, the world is losing a masterful live artist.

September 14 – 'Fly more than you fall’



This was the day he was supposed to see Kiss in concert. It would have been the first time he saw the band, but on Friday the 13th, Gene Simmons tweeted that Kiss would have to postpone his show at the USANA Amphitheater in order to undergo a medical procedure in Los Angeles (the program has since been rescheduled) . by September 24, 2020).

September 14 was apparently a great day for the Utah entertainment scene, because it had two excellent options to fill Kiss's void: I could check Carrie Underwood at Vivint Arena or review a new Broadway musical at Valley University from Utah.

Autumn Best as Willow and Lexi Walker as Malia in "Fly More Than You Fall", a Broadway production that was held at the UVU Performing Arts Center in September 2019.

Jenny Brown, UVU Marketing

I chose the musical, and that could be one of the best decisions I made this year. "Fly More Than You Fall" is a powerful production about a teenager who faces the diagnosis of terminal cancer of her mother, and in a time of reboots, the originality of this musical was refreshing.

"I don't know any other story (on Broadway) that is about a child who loses a father or, for that matter, grief," musical writer Eric Holmes previously told the Deseret News. "It's a theme that most musicals avoid. … Something that should be talked about more."

Hopefully "Fly More Than You Fall" arrives on Broadway, because although the story had not been told until this year, it is a story that many people have lived.

October 7 – Audra McDonald



It's easy to see why Audra McDonald has won the most Tony awards from any actor or actress. The Broadway star is both a narrator and a soprano, infusing every word of a song with the feeling that watching her perform on stage is like watching a drama that takes place on the big screen.

I was leaning forward in my seat, hanging on every note from McDonald's during his concert at the new Noord Center for the Performing Arts at the UVU. Even near the back of the auditorium I could see their expressive faces, the nuances that added to an already fascinating performance.

Broadway star Audra McDonald performed at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU on October 7 and 8, 2019.

Allison Michael Orenstein

I still get excited when I think about that concert. From sticking "Climb Ev & # 39; r and Mountain" to interpreting his signature "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess" and singing softly "I & # 39; ll Be Here", a tribute to those who lost their loved ones during the 11 September, McDonald gave him all. It contained nothing, and his sincere performance reminded me of the transformative power of music.

November 12 – Ray LaMontagne

It's a surreal moment when you finally see a musician that you've heard for several years in concert for the first time. It's even more surreal when that musician is Ray LaMontagne.

LaMontagne is an extremely private person, a folk singer who rarely gives interviews, used to write songs in a cabin of his own construction without electricity or running water, and has even performed from the stage because he is not a fan of reflectors. .

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3pltmw6cmI (/ embed)

But he sings like an angel. Listening to his hoarse voice in person in a beautiful place like the Eccles Theater, instead of listening to it on a CD or YouTube, was magical. It sounded as good as on a CD, but seeing him get lost in music that has brought me so much happiness over the years took the performance to the next level.