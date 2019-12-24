elago AirPods case $ 9, August HomeKit Smart Lock $ 150, more

Loading...

Tuesday's best deals include elago & # 39; s AirPods case with iPod theme for $ 9, August HomeKit Smart Lock Pro with 25% discount and a Sonos One SL bundle. Go below to all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

The AirPods case with elago's iPod theme costs $ 9

elago & # 39; s official Amazon store offers its AW6 AirPods cover $ 9. Usually you collect $ 12, as you will find directly at elago, the current offer saves you 25%, beats our previous listing by $ 0.50 and marks a new Amazon low. elago & # 39; s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design into your daily carrying case in the form of a protective cover for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations from Apple & # 39; s standard earbuds, there is an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. The case also includes a carabiner so that you can easily snap your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Read more in our launch reporting.

Save 25% on the HomeKit Smart Lock Pro from August

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in both colors for $ 150. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Starting at $ 200, today's offer accounts for a 25% discount and corresponds to our earlier mention of Black Friday. The Home Smart support is offered immediately and the August Smart Lock Pro connects via Bluetooth. But with the supplied Connect adapter you can also operate the smart lock via WiFi. That adds Alexa and assistant control to the mix, as well as external access and integration with a variety of other smart home platforms.

Receive two Sonos One SL speakers + $ 20 gift voucher for $ 298

Amazon offers a two-pack Sonos One SL speakers with a $ 20 gift voucher $ 298. For comparison, there is a value of $ 378 here, because each speaker usually sells $ 179 in addition to the Amazon credit bundled for the holidays. Those looking for a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which offers support for AirPlay 2 and access to all popular streaming music services. The SL model leaves built-in microphones, saving you a little money and offering you peace of mind from a security perspective. Connect the two together and easily create a stereo system.

Up to $ 30 discount on best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER does a vacation flash with up to $ 30 off on their best-selling USB-C hubs. Use for everything else on HyperShop.com DEC25 discount code to get a 25% discount on HYPER & # 39; s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28

The OWC USB-C travel dock is a 5-port travel dock with a capacity of up to 60 W throughput and small enough to fit in your pocket. It contains 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power throughput, an SD card reader and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K screens. Receive a 15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28 (applied automatically at checkout).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. View the best trade-in offers this month when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac on the go! Use code 9to5mac for a extra $ 15 on all transactions.

