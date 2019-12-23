Edward Norton will be deposed in a lawsuit over the deadly Harlem fire

Loading...

Actor Edward Norton will report the deadly fire on the set of his "Brooklyn without a mother" when deposed in February, according to new court documents.

The "Fight Club" star was filming the movie at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. on March 22, 2018, when a fire broke out, which killed firefighter Michael Davidson.

Davidson's widow, Eileen, and five displaced tenants sued the production company Class 5, Inc., as well as the owner of the building, alleging that their negligence caused the fire.

Norton is ready to testify in the cases on February 20.

Four of the displaced residents tried to depose Norton last month since he was present the night of the fire.

The video showed the apparently distraught actor while standing outside the building while firefighters and trucks were on the scene fighting the fire.

Plaintiffs' lawyers declined to comment.

Class 5 attorneys and a Norton representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

