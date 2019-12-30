Edmonton police say three deaths, including Rebecca Hunter's, are currently being treated as murder cases – Edmonton

Loading...

The deaths of three people in Edmonton in the past seven weeks is now treated as a murder, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed on Monday.

Rebecca Hunter

Among these cases is that of Rebecca Hunter, whose death was previously suspected in November.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, police were called after a woman was found dead in front of a house near 133 Avenue and 140 Street. The victim was later identified as a 35-year-old hunter.

An autopsy was performed the following day, but the police did not uncover Hunter's cause of death and indicated that further medical examinations would be required.

Franklin Delano Hudson

At around noon on Tuesday, November 12, the police were called to a house at 99 Avenue and 106 Street to check on the well-being of 74-year-old Franklin Delano Hudson. When the police arrived, the police said they found Hudson dead inside.

An autopsy was performed on November 14, but the police have not found Hudson's cause of death.

Breianna Schamber

On Tuesday, December 3, just before 9:30 a.m., the police were called to a house near 35 Avenue and 107 Street by paramedics who asked for police assistance. At the residence, the police said they found the body of 25-year-old Breianna Schamber.

An autopsy was completed the next day, but the police did not uncover the cause of the death.

Police said Monday that there is no evidence that there is a connection between the deaths of the three people.

