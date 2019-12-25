Edmonton police are investigating and looking for suspects who were shot by officials at Christmas – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 25, 2019 at 2:58 p.m.

Updated December 25, 2019 at 3:05 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Edmonton Police Department homicide investigates a shooting that took place early on Christmas Day.

The police attempted to stop a vehicle near 35 Street and 147A Avenue on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Similar news

Officers got out of the patrol car and one of them shot the gun with his gun, according to a press release.

The police are looking for the people in this vehicle. The EPS said it was not known if they were injured, but added that these were not officers.

Although the team was notified of serious Alberta incidents, the police said the investigation would "remain with EPS at this time."

Persons who have information about the whereabouts or the identity of the people in the vehicle are asked to call the police on 780-423-4567 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR