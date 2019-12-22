Edmonton Oilers hold Habs back for a 4-3 win – Edmonton

Loading...

Josh Archibald had a goal and an assist when the Edmonton Oilers defeated Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

The Oilers reunited Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in the front row and it paid off after 90 seconds.

McDavid raced around Ben Chiarot and prepared Draisaitl for his 22nd of the season.

Later in the first, Ethan fed Bear Archibald, who chipped in his second season.

Jeff Petry responded with a goal for the Canadiens and struck the glove side of Mikko Koskinen.

The Canadians controlled the second section and drew the game when Phillip Danault fired a Petry Powerplay Point shot.

The Oilers had only three shots per second, but scored a goal after playing their own power game. McDavid cut through the defense after taking a pass from Draisaitl and beating Carey Price on his forehand.

At the beginning of the third round, Max Domi Darnell Nurse moved out and beat Koskinen 3: 3.

Just before 12:12 pm, Riley Sheahan ended a duel with Archibald to restore the leadership of the Oilers. The Canadians pulled Price in the last two minutes but were unable to equalize.

McDavid was elected Pacific Division captain for the all-star game in St. Louis on January 25.

The Oilers, 20-15-4, will play in Vancouver on Monday.

