Edmonton Oilers are waiting for a wild win against Rangers – Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers took a 6-0 lead, beating the New York Rangers 7-5 at Rogers Place on Tuesday evening.

For the Oilers it is the first victory on New Years Eve since 1985. They are now on December 31 between 3 and 4.

The Oilers took the lead early on when James Neal knocked in a Zack Kassian pass eleven seconds before the game started. Neal hit again in the powerplay and deflected the shot from Oscar Klefbom.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added another deflector less than three minutes later, and the Oilers took a 3-0 lead after the first third.

The Oilers blew it up with three goals in 1:53 a second as a penalty against the Rangers. Leon Draisaitl scored 6:49 and the Rangers were beaten with a small bench after the game. Neal brought his hat-trick goal home 12 seconds later.

"Goals come in waves," said Neal. "Felt good tonight. When you reach a goal, you gain great trust. We scored 11 seconds in and it was nice to play with Connor and Kass. "

Josh Archibald ended the flood with his third win of the season. Henrik Lundqvist replaced Alexander Georgiev in the gate shortly afterwards. Georgiev allowed six goals in 24 shots.

Chris Kreider finally put the Rangers on the board in the last minute of the second.

Ryan Strome scored a second Rangers goal before the third was five minutes old. Marc Staal and Artemi Panarin later scored 38 seconds apart, and the Rangers were 7:53 ahead of the finish line in two seconds.

"You are concerned about the two points," said Tippett. “We played a really good first period, took the chances in the second and made a few mistakes with a 6-1 lead that they used. A win is a win – keep going. "

The comeback continued when Mika Zibenejad retired at 3:45. With Lundqvist on the bench for an additional attacker, Kailer Yamamoto finally sealed it for the Oilers with an empty netter at 1:07.

"You are a competent team," said Tippett of the Rangers. “There was no panic on the bench. It was just: "Get your job done." And we did the job. "

It was Neal's second hat-trick of the season. He had four goals in a 5-2 win against the islanders on October 8th. He and Nugent-Hopkins both had four point games. Edmonton was 3/6 at the power game.

"We want the same start to the new year as at the beginning of the year," said Neal.

The Oilers, 21-17-4, are starting a road trip in Buffalo for five games on Thursday.

– With files from 630 CHEDs Brenden Escott

