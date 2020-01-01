Edmonton couples known for patriotism celebrate 2020 with Canadian flag display – Edmonton

Loading...

A pair of Edmontoners used the beginning of a new decade to share their love for Canada.

Sanjeev Chawla and his wife Sangeeta, who immigrated to Canada from India, created a flag display at the Oliver School.

"We made Canada our home 15 years ago," said Sanjeev. The couple set up the display early Wednesday.

"We believe that the spirit of nationalism is very important to us."

The Chawlas have made it a tradition to design Canadian exhibitions at school. In 2014, they unveiled the largest Canadian flag in the province's history. In 2015, they put up a display to mark the 50th anniversary of the Canadian flag. In 2017, they celebrated Canada's 150th anniversary of the Confederation.

"& # 39; It is natural for us to do all of this," said Sanjeev. "We always wish our family, friends and relatives a [happy] New Year. Why don't we wish all our Canadians from coast to coast a happy new year and happy new decade? "

The 2020 display shows around 400 miniature flags with “Canada 2020, Happy New Year” on them.

"It will be a very exciting and interesting decade."

Sanjeev and Sangeeta Chawla set up a special exhibition at the Oliver School to honor the beginning of a new decade.

Dave Carels / Global News

Around 400 Canadian miniature flags were used in the display.

Dave Carels / Global News

