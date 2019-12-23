Eddie Vedder, look to the future – The Reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Noel Wells, 33; Eddie Vedder, 55; Susan Lucci, 73; Harry Shearer, 76.

Actress Susan Lucci (Photo by Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

Happy birthday: evaluate your position, your life and the direction you are going. Consider your health and happiness, and the best way to achieve your goal. A change is imminent, but do not feel rushed or allow anyone to press you to move in one direction or another. Design strategies and investigate the possibilities. Look at each angle and make decisions that meet your personal and professional desires. Their numbers are 4, 16, 22, 27, 34, 42, 48.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Think about your personal plan to make it happen. Forget about work concerns and enjoy the spirit of the season. Take a break from the arduous weather at work and focus on romance and plans. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If change is what you want, do something that encourages you to spend more time with positive people and less with those who are not reliable. You will be offered unknown information about your background that will help you improve your lifestyle. 3 star

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time trying to please the people you love or doing something you enjoy. Take responsibility for your happiness and physical well-being. Romance is in the stars, and an exciting proposal is directed towards you. 3 star

CANCER (from June 21 to July 22): a change of plans will be in your favor. Use your imagination and you will find a surprise offer for someone special. Someone with whom you worked for years will make an offer or suggestion that will be difficult to refuse. 3 star

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Share your feelings, not your anger. A show of affection along with an intelligent conversation and suggestions will help you keep the peace. A physical change will influence your professional future. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

VIRGO (August 23 to September 22): enforce the rules, regardless of what others do or say. Take the high road and do what feels good. An opportunity will appear that will change your course of action. An older or younger individual will offer information. 2 stars

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): tell the truth and comply with the facts. The way you portray a situation will determine what others think of you. Personal improvements can be made and should focus on what is most focused today. Do not make impulse purchases. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Be careful what you want. Be realistic and stay true to what is possible. If you overdo it, you will regret it. You can achieve a lot if you stay focused and are ready for action. Meditate and relax before the festivities begin. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): assimilate life and what it has. Appreciation will be essential when dealing with friends and family. A personal change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will be advantageous. Do not spend what you do not have. 3 star

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19): The best way to deal with difficult people is to listen, but also to be a direct shooter when your opinion is asked. Offer innovative solutions and practical help. Do not exaggerate or assume physical hazards that may cause injury or insult. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): refuses to let the madness around him cause him grief. Keep calm, avoid emotional anger and do not risk health, money or surprises. The impulse is the enemy; Coordination and organization are your allies. 2 stars

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Let your actions speak for you today. The words will lead to a misunderstanding or a promise you will not want to keep. A positive change in the way of earning a living or reputation is within reach. 5 stars

Baby Birthday: You are unpredictable, intense and charismatic. You are opportunistic and hardworking.

