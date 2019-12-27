Ed Sheeran takes a break from music – National

Loading...

Ed Sheeran announced that he would take another break on Tuesday, just two days after the release of his latest music video, Put It All On Me, with Ella Mai.

The message came in the form of an Instagram post in which the Shape of You singer said he needed a breather after touring extensively on his third album, Divide.

In the post entitled "Brb x," 28-year-old Sheeran said he wanted to take time out to "travel, write, and read."

"The divide era and the tour have changed my life in many ways, but now it's time to go out and see more of the world," he wrote.

Sheeran not only ended the more than two-year divide tour in 2019, but also released his fourth studio album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

"I've been a bit non-stop since 2017," wrote the pop star, adding, "I'm not on social media until it's time to come back."

Sheeran suggested that the interruption could inspire him to write new and more inspired music when he returned.

"To my family and friends, we'll see you when I see each other," he wrote. "And to my fans, thank you for always being great.

"I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a bit more to actually write something."

According to Billboard, Sheeran took first place on the most successful tour of the year for the second time in a row. The divide tour ended four months ago.

No. 6 Collaborations Project also became Sheeran's third album # 1 and his first album on which another musician was represented – the album contains 23 other artists in collaboration with Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran gives a concert at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press on Getty Images

The album is currently available on all popular streaming platforms.

