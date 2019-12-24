Ed Sheeran reveals 50-pound weight loss

Loading...

Ed Sheeran lost about 50 pounds thanks to his new love for exercise.

The singer of "Shape of You" recently revealed that he weighed about 15 or 16 stones (210-225 pounds) when he finished his two-year "Divide" tour during the summer and now weighs 12 stones (168 pounds).

"It's always America that catches me. United States on buses," said the 28-year-old singer in an interview on the British podcast "Behand The Medal." "You finish a concert in the United States, you get a tray of chicken wings, you sit in the back of the bus, look & # 39; The Simpsons & # 39 ;, drink a couple of bottles of wine, but that's every day. "

The composer says he never used to exercise until he quit smoking.

"I didn't even play the exercise for a long time," he said. "I really liked sports when I was a child and then I started music and started smoking and then everything went out the window."

He continued: "Then I quit smoking three years ago and since then (I) started exercising and now I love it."

Sheeran says that now about 45 minutes ago running in the morning followed by swimming or abs. He loves exercise because it helps him disconnect from the world.

"There is no way to check emails or watch TV shows," he said. "You're with someone talking or thinking and it's a really good thing."

Sheeran has also taken other measures to get away from social networks and announced Monday that she would take a break from Instagram to be able to see more of the world and return with new music "when the time is right and she has lived a little longer to really have something what to write about. "

