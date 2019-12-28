Ed Gainey wants to reconnect with Saskatchewan, the Riders let him know that the feeling is mutual

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Double CFL star defenseman Ed Gainey wants to reconnect with Saskatchewan and the Riders let him know that the feeling is mutual.

"I'm waiting for February 11. The team said they wanted me to come back and I want to come back. So we will see where it goes. Free agency is a part that I haven't really experienced yet. I don't have to, ”said Gainey at the Rod Pedersen Show.

"Like I said, I want to be in Saskatchewan, they want me to come back, so I hope we get to something here before free will or whenever we do." But at the end of the day, I will do what I have to do for myself and my family. I don't really want to overdo it. I'm just going to leave it there. "

Gainey started the Riders' 18 games in high school while the team produced a 13-5 record and placed first in the West Division. The 29-year-old made 56 tackles and intercepted two passes. Saskatchewan lost in the Western final in the final game when Cody Fajardo's pass hit the amount.

"I feel like we opened the door to the west, man. In recent years, we have demanded our respect, ”said Gainey.

Originally, Gainey signed with Saskatchewan in a free agency in 2016. He started his career playing two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, then moved on to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for two seasons.

“It was a different situation. I hate to talk about it, but you know it was the Eastern finals when we played in Ottawa when I was with Hamilton. I gave up this big pass to [Greg] Ellingson, then my option year was over, they didn't want my option, "said Gainey.

"Since Hamilton didn't want me, I felt like too many teams would not care about me and Saskatchewan pulled the trigger."

Gainey signed a year-long contract when Chris Jones brought him to Regina. After recording 49 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown, the Riders inked Gainey in a three-year extension which will officially end on February 11, 2020.

Since moving to the Prairies, Gainey has played at a high level, including an exceptional 2017 season when he picked up 10 interceptions. The current Rider diet, led by general manager Jeremy O’Day and head coach Craig Dickenson, wants Gainey to come back in green and white.