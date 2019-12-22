East Libyan Armed Forces seize ship with Turkish crew due to controversial border agreement – National

Loading...

The Libyan armed forces stationed in the east of the country have confiscated a ship with Turkish crew members because of a controversial maritime border agreement between Tripoli and Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean.

The development is due to the fact that Turkey recently increased its support for the United States-backed Libyan government in the west of the country in the capital, Tripoli. In the lengthy conflict in Libya, this government is a bitter rival of those based in the east. Libya is divided between the two sides, each supported by a number of militias and foreign governments.

In a late Saturday statement, the self-proclaimed Libyan national army, which supports the government stationed in the east, said that a Grenadian flag ship with several Turkish crew members had been forcibly brought into a Libyan port for inspection. However, it remained unclear whether the move was actually an attack.

The self-proclaimed army and its commander Khalifa Hifter have been trying to conquer Tripoli since April. The offensive threatens to plunge Libya into another bout of violence, the magnitude of the 2011 conflict in which long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed.

The Turkish and Libyan government, based in Tripoli, signed a maritime agreement last month that has caused international outrage and concern in several Mediterranean countries. The deal gives Turkey access to a controversial economic zone over the eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish parliament also approved a security agreement with Tripoli on Saturday that allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at Tripoli's request, which further annoys the east-based government.

The US State Department expressed "concern" late Saturday about the Tripoli government's request for Turkish military assistance and the self-proclaimed LNA's threat to win "overseas air cargo and mercenaries" for the attack on the capital. Such actions threaten "prospects for a solution to the conflict" and call on all sides to refrain from further escalations.

In response to the State Department, the Tripoli administration's Secretary of State, Mohamed Sayala, stressed that the United States-backed government of Libya was "legitimate and sole representative" and urged Washington to "show a clear and open position" against Hifter's advance on Tripoli ,

Tripoli's maritime agreement with Ankara has even alienated traditional European supporters. Greece, a longstanding rival of Turkey, drove out the Libyan ambassador and on Sunday Greek Foreign Minister Nikos visited Dendias Bengasi, the seat of the East-based government and the LNA of Hifter.

Dendias cited a statement of the meeting as criticizing the security agreement as "a threat to the unity of Libya and the region as a whole".

After leaving Benghazi, Dendias made a stopover at Cairo airport, where he later had talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday, according to the Egyptian State Department.

A senior legislature in the Benghazi parliament told The Associated Press that the Turkish agreements are a "provocation" to neighboring Arab and European countries.

"This will prolong the conflict and threaten the North African nations to spread chaos in the region," said Talal Al-Mihoub, chairman of Parliament's Defense and National Security Committee.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey could send troops to Libya if the Tripoli government formally requested it. "If necessary, we will strengthen the military aspect of our support for Libya," Erdogan said again on Sunday.

Libyan and US officials have accused Russia of sending fighters to Libya through a private security service provider, which Moscow denies.

