Dwyane Wade wants teams to "earn" Christmas

The NBA's Christmas Day Slate this season features three very good games and a pair that isn't nearly as exciting due to injuries affecting the season of Warriors and Pelicans.

In a season where there was an expectation of parity (and has been proven to be the case so far), it was more difficult for the schedulers to tune with 10 teams on Christmas Day to exactly what the marquee matchup would be slate, and if you add the injuries you get a pair of what we call palate cleaning games between the rockets and warriors and the pelicans and nuggets.

The other three games are, to put it bluntly, excellent. Celtics Raptors, Bucks Sixers, and Lakers Clippers all live up to expectations of being big time games, but that doesn't mean there is no way to improve things. Dwyane Wade came up with such an idea when he posted his thoughts on Twitter that Christmas Day games should be earned by the teams that play best to start the season, which is an all-star choice for players.

Suggestion: Christmas games should be earned. Let's add a surprise element to the schedule. The teams that play well must play on Christmas Day. Reward the teams the way we reward players with an AllStar game in season.

The idea is theoretically good. Give 10 of the best teams in the league the spotlight for Christmas Day, for example, by selecting them in early December, depending on who actually plays the best basketball. It would be fantastic and a way to reward teams that have had pleasant surprises at the start of the season – like the Miami Heat.

The problem, of course, is that it would be a logistical nightmare. That is, it is not impossible. The way to put Wade's proposal into practice is to give each team the days before and after Christmas – they already have Christmas Eve free, so it's not an impossibility – to ensure no surprise in a row. Then, in early December, select the games that would otherwise be played later in the season and turn them into the five Christmas slots. You could even protect TNT from losing marquee games to ESPN by choosing the latter from games that are already on their schedule to integrate into the Christmas calendar.

Now, some fans might lose their season tickets because they don't know if their team will be playing a Christmas home game in the coming months while making vacation plans. It would also create some problems for fans who might be planning a trip through marquee games that could be postponed – and teams would have to be willing to provide refunds for these tickets if they are postponed for Christmas. This would be an improvement for the general public and the league itself. The NBA is the only game in town at Christmas, as the NFL and college football don't play. You could make sure that the best teams compete against each other in all five games with the most eyeballs focused on your sport.

It remains to be seen whether the league is ready to consider this idea. Given their willingness to currently discuss schedule reform and a mid-season tournament, this could pose some problems.

