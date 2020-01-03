Dubois scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Bruins 2-1

Loading...

Seth Jones took control of the disc behind Columbus's goal line in overtime and saw a lot of open ice in front of him. He passed the Bruins, David Krejci, deep in the Blue Jackets area and then hit David Pastrnak on the back of his skates. From there, he and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a 2-to-1 open for the winner of the game. "It just took off," Columbus coach John Tortorella said after Jones fed Dubois with 52 seconds of extra time to lead the game. Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night. “He put it in another gear. That is always impressive. ” Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets in their first game since December 14. Rookie Elvis Merzlikins, who replaces after incumbent Joonas Korpisalo was injured, stopped 25 shots to get his second consecutive victory after Columbus lost His first nine appearances. “When you have wounds, nobody feels bad for you. No one stops. Nobody changes their game, "said Dubois, who has eight points in his last eight games, including three winning goals." Everyone sees a chance. "Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 31 saves already. that the Bruins lost in overtime or a third-time shooting in four games. Boston is tied with Washington with a maximum of 59 points in the NHL, recording one point in nine consecutive games despite winning only four of them. the Bruins are 0-6 in shootings and 2-5 in games that end in overtime. "It would be better if we won more," Rask said. "But try not to get frustrated. Just stay connected and hopefully we'll start converting those losses from overtime in victories too. ”Columbus seemed to score in the first 17 seconds when Gustav Nyquist beat Rask, but the repetition showed goalkeeper interference and the goal was voided. Tortorella, who was fined $ 20 , 000 for the NHL for criticizing officials after Sunday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, kept the temper. "I think it was fine," Jones said. "I think it was good, for once." He remained goalless until Pastrnak scored five seconds ahead of a man: his 14th goal of power of the season in the NHL. Milano tied it when his centering pass rebounded on the heel of Boston defender Matt Grzelcyk and passed to Rask. STRONG TORTASortorella complained after the Chicago game that the referees allowed 1.1 seconds to run off the clock after a whistle; that may have cost Columbus a winning goal of the game in the final horn, and also contributed to starting goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo being injured in the shooting. He was fined $ 20,000, with a "conditional fine" of $ 25,000 if he returns to testify within a year. NOTES: The Bruins got some reinforcements with Ds Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug returning after missing three games; David Krejci missed a game. … Pastrnak is the fastest Bruin with 30 goals (42 games) since Cam Neely did it on 27 in 1993-94. … Zdeno Chara played in his fourth decade, one of the 14 players in the history of the NHL that did. Sharks strikers Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau also played in their fourth decade on Thursday night. … Columbus has recorded one point in 12 consecutive games (8-0-4). UP NEXT Blue jackets: introduce San José on Saturday night.

