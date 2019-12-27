Dry January: how much money can you save if you quit your vices?

Loading...

New Years is the time when we turn a new leaf – or hear our friends banging on how they are going to sound the changes are getting fitter and healthier.

But for those of us who are still struggling to get off the couch after a festive season of indulgence, it may be that last month's massive spending could force us to pull our horns.

So we can easily combine health with serious savings – just by sticking to your New Year's resolutions.

The experts at moneyguru.com have put together some tips to help you reduce your vices and start saving in January.

Bin the booze

How many drinks, on average, would you consume on a weekend? If you like a few pints to end the week on a Friday night and go regularly fat on a Saturday, you plan to save around £ 212 per month by quitting the habit – it's £ 2,544 a year (based on just eight pints, twice a month)! If you're more of a wine lover, three bottles of wine at a bar will charge you £ 52 less and 3056 calories more! Use this calculator to determine how much you can save by grouping alcohol…

Leave the sticks

The typical male smoker will smoke up to 12 cigarettes per day (84 per week), and women up to 11 per day (77 per week). With an average pack of 20 cigarettes cost £ 10.26, this means that the average smoker literally burns more than £ 40 per week. Going to cold turkey for a month after Christmas could save you £ 160 and quitting for the year will see your bank balance almost two happier (imagine what you could spend on that kind of money).

Stay away from takeout

Research shows that time-poor Britons are turning to fast food to help with their busy schedules, but cutting out the takeaways from your life in January could save you up to £ 80! Planning your weekly meal plan in advance should help you to ask yourself what to cook and make sure you have the ingredients you need before hand, making cooking dinner easier than ever. and give your body a break at the same time.

Costs a lot of money…

Everyone loves a coffee break on the way to work, or a caffeine pick me up halfway in the weekly grocery store, but these tasty vices can really rack up the pennies! Britons spend £ 2,210 a year in cafes, which is eight percent of the average salary in the UK. By forgoing frequent coffee trips in January, you could save more than £ 50 (with four trips per month totaling £ 13.85 each). Prepare a coffee at home or at work to enjoy your travels, and watch your bag grow.

Drop the wheels

Save money on gas and lose the few extra Christmas pounds you gained by walking / biking instead of driving. If you walk at least once a week to a place where you usually drive, e.g. walking to the corner store or riding a bike to meet a friend will save you money and help you and the environment. This can be difficult to stick to, especially if you have to travel for certain things, but once you get used to it, it's an easy way to incorporate exercise into your routine. – and burn those Christmas calories too!