Drummers must become smarter in the rebound battle

I remember going to Edgbaston to watch Allan Border in a county game and he was hit in the ear. He had to leave because his ear was cracked and he needed a dozen points. He completely rearranged the rooms with rage. "How could this bastard catch me?" He's not fast enough or bloody good enough, ”he shouted.

And I will never forget the moment at Sabina Park in Jamaica when David Boon was struck by a delivery of Curtly Ambrose who split his chin. Drinks were immediately called and Boonie was stitched up by the doctor without local anesthesia. Ambrose couldn't look at Boonie with the blood dripping from his chin. "What are you looking at?" Howled Boonie with rage.

David Warner jumps as he faces a short delivery from New Zealand the day after Christmas.

Drummers must become smarter. Courage is important, but letting the ball hit you, like Matthew Wade did in Perth, is not the answer because something will eventually break. It's just a matter of time.

When facing a short pitch bowling alley, you must be flexible in the upper half of your body as you must continually bend over and weave. In the 1980s and 1990s, the fast winds and field agents tried to entice you to take the high-risk hook or shoot. "You must show courage here, my! You can't play the cricket test, my, if you can't hang on, ”they tweeted after each bouncer. Their bat mats and slides would be the most vocal, while two field agents patiently waited deep behind the rear square for a hook. We all fell in love. Looking back, it was stupid cricket by many of us.

Things quickly changed during the 1995 series in the Caribbean, where Australia became the No. 1 team in the West Indies. Instead of hooking, Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh were moving to the side of the leg and cutting and beating the Windies bouncers about and down to the third man. The courage of the two players was questioned by the Windies team and the noisy crowd. But their tactics were brilliant and very effective and the bowlers of the Windies did not know where to play with them in the end.

This short-pitched bowling trend is of great concern. Some might interpret it as a negative tactic, others might say it is intimidating.

A short bowling alley on flat grounds and with well planned grounds stops the running of the race and the game as a spectacle becomes difficult to watch.

I asked the great cricketers Border and Steve Waugh what they thought of the tactics.

I asked Waugh for his game plan. "Each player must develop a game plan to which he will commit and which he will feel comfortable with," he said. "I was not a big prostitute compared to cutting the ball. So it was a no-brainer for me.

“Players hate changing their mid-game game plan, but it can easily be done. I remember we taunted Sachin Tendulkar in Sydney, in the sense that they discovered a slight weakness where he found it hard to play convincingly on a cover player on inflatable courts. Well, he didn't play a single cover disc in a SCG test and took 241 steps! It showed me that you can change your game plan in the middle of the series. "

Ricky Ponting receives treatment after being struck by a ball from Steve Harmison to Lord's in 2005.

Drummers must think differently when facing a short bowling alley. Going back and crossing the stump, trying to stand up and work the ball on the leg only plays the bat pad or the leg gully.

The drummers must make the bowlers think. Moving occasionally on the leg and bringing it back to the third man or playing the right pull on the melon's head are tactics that drummers should consider. The drummers mentality should be: "Where can I get one and where can I mark a limit?" If they only think about defense, it is done.

I asked Border what he thought of this surplus of short stuff. Border believes this can potentially harm the cricket test unless the referees intervene because the game becomes horrible to watch as it stops.

"The game must be properly controlled and the referees must intervene," he said. & # 39; & # 39; They already have the power to play bowlers without the ball for negative tactics when the spinners rush to the side of the leg. They should do the same for this boring and short thing!

"What about preparing suitable cricket grounds that will allow a better fight between the bat and the ball?" And while you're at it, fix the bloody ball, because it becomes way too soft for some reason because it loses its compression too quickly on these flat turntables. "

Australia won a World Cup in 2015 with short tactics while the drummers are struggling to hang on and push the limits on our large wide courts. The T20 World Cup next year in Australia should be no different.

Bowlers are not stupid. They will always find a way. Drummers must make the bowlers think or they will continue with this boring tactic and tryout cricket will be the poorest.

Dean Jones is a former Australian cricketer

