Drivers in the state of Washington must use necessary turn signals

When you make a turn, merge or change lanes, you are supposed to use your turn signal. Your indicator Your flashing Whatever you call it, everyone knows that you are supposed to use it. But apparently that kind of common sense knowledge has been forgotten, leaving the Supreme Court in the state of Washington to take a deep and heavy breath and remind everyone that, yes, you have to use your damn flashing light.

The case arose as a result of police stopping a drunk driver for the questionable use of his turn signal, reports KOMO News. It is possibly the most ridiculous case fund I have read:

The ruling was issued in the case of David Brown, who was arrested for driving under the influence of Kennewick in March 2015. State patrol officers arrested him after he briefly turned on his left turn signal as he approached. to a light in a lane designated to turn left. but he turned it off and did not reactivate it while it was in the light or turning. He was arrested after his breath test showed a breath alcohol content of .26, more than three times the legal limit.

Brown's defense in this case was that there was no legal basis for traffic stop. He did not claim not to be driving drunk, he was arguing with the very basis of being arrested first. A lower court agreed with Brown before the case passed to the Supreme Court.

Once there, Brown underwent a reality check. He could have used his signal to join the turning lane, yes, but the very fact that he had turned it off while waiting at the traffic light and then turned around meant that he broke one of the principles of the traffic law. Seriously. Here is a Seattle Police publication about this exact conflict:

The law regarding the use of turn signals states that any "right or left" vehicle movement must have an "appropriate signal" before continuing. Other (sic) words, you should use your turn signal, even if you are in a right turn lane only.

You have to use your signal every time you join, turn, change lanes, sit at a traffic light, etc. If you don't go straight, that indicator should be on. Theoretically, if you are in a dedicated turning lane, everyone should know your next move. But, just to make sure, your signal should still be on.

Let this be your friendly reminder of not being like David Brown. Use your common sense and rectify your forms without law.

