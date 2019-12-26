Driver training was reportedly too much of “a bottleneck” for Amazon

Loading...

Expand / A delivery van and an Amazon Prime driver.

Amazon is quickly dispensing with carriers like FedEx for its retail deliveries, which leads the logistics business internally to send more Prime packages more quickly. However, speed and money savings seem to be reaching the cost of health and safety concerns, and a new report says the company is very aware and Amazon is allowing it to happen anyway.

Internal documents show that the company had plans to implement driver safety training courses, but ruled them out for drivers to get going faster, ProPublica and BuzzFeed News reported.

"We chose not to have practical training on the road because it was a bottleneck" to put drivers on the road, wrote a senior manager.

It was just one of the many examples that reporters found from Amazon ignoring the evidence that their logistics business was overloaded.

Amazon said in 2016 that it wanted to carry the delivery of the last mile under its own huge roof, and has done so. The company today boasts happily the performance of its logistics business this Christmas season, revealing that it delivered more than 3.5 billion packages with its internal delivery business in 2019 to date.

But that "internal" business is mainly outsourced. Hundreds of small businesses, more than 800 now, according to Amazon, work under contract to provide those Prime delivery services. Undoubtedly, some of those contractors focus on worker safety. However, several reports from last year have highlighted many that emphatically do not. NBC News published in November a report describing Amazon logistics as a "chaotic environment" where almost impossible delivery quotas impose unmanageable and unsafe demands on drivers.

"You don't take your lunch break. You don't use the bathroom … There were boys urinating in bottles in the van," a driver told NBC at the time, including himself in that category. "You accelerate. You run stop signs in a neighborhood … You start conditioning yourself to go as fast as possible."

In September, ProPublica and BuzzFeed also published separate independent reports detailing the lack of supervision with several delivery contractors. Both reports detailed several cases of serious injuries and deaths related to crashes involving Amazon transport trucks.

Amazon strongly opposed the new story, calling the report "another attempt by ProPublica and BuzzFeed to push a preconceived narrative that simply isn't true."

The company told ProPublica that it provided more than 1 million hours of safety training to employees and contractors in the last year, but did not say how many of its 750,000 employees worldwide participated in the training. Amazon also said it spent $ 55 million on "security improvement projects" last year: "about a fifth of 1% of the $ 27.7 billion the company spent on shipments last year," reporters write.

"Nothing is more important to us than security," the company added.