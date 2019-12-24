Driver crashes into the rear of the environmental police vehicle in Fairhaven

Loading...

A driver vehicle crashed into an environmental police vehicle Tuesday in Fairhaven. An environmental officer parked the vehicle on Interstate 195's breakdown lane near exit 18 while the officer checked the hunters in the area. Cruise ship, which had a police dog inside, just before 8:30 am. The 44-year-old Infinity driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The K-9 was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The crash is still under investigation.

