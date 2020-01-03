Driver charged in an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Pembroke detained without bail

Loading...

A man accused in a high-speed accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and left two others injured was arrested without bail pending a trial. Gregory Goodsell, 31, allegedly crashed his company's truck against a car in Pembroke on Sunday morning. Police said Goodsell admitted that he was leaving a company Christmas party and had been drinking and using cocaine before the accident. Claire Zisserson, a student at Plymouth Rising Tide Charter School, died as a result of the accident. The accident seriously injured Kendall Zemotel, 13, and an adult driver. Goodsell faces a large number of charges that include involuntary manslaughter. Police officers who responded to the fatal accident took the stand at a dangerous hearing on Friday. Pembroke police officer David Clauss was the first witness called. Clauss told the court that Goodsell was dragging his speech, his eyes were bloodshot and he needed help to stand up after the accident. The officer said Goodsell was speaking loudly to himself while sitting next to his damaged truck. Clauss said he heard Goodsell say, "I know I shouldn't have been driving. I drank a lot. I'm so sorry." Clauss said that after Goodsell read his rights to Miranda, Clauss said: "I made a mistake. Please help me. I'm drunk." Visitation services for Claire will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home at Plymouth on Friday starting at 4 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., a GoFundMe page in his honor has raised nearly $ 80,000.

A man accused in a high-speed accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and left two others injured was arrested without bail pending a trial.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, allegedly crashed his company's truck against a car in Pembroke on Sunday morning.

Police said Goodsell admitted that he was leaving a company Christmas party and had been drinking and using cocaine before the accident.

Claire Zisserson, a student at Plymouth Rising Tide Charter School, died as a result of the accident. The accident seriously injured Kendall Zemotel, 13, and an adult driver.

Goodsell faces a large number of charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Police officers who responded to the fatal accident took the stand at a dangerous hearing on Friday.

Pembroke Police Officer David Clauss was the first witness called. Clauss told the court that Goodsell was dragging his speech, his eyes were bloodshot and he needed help to stand up after the accident.

The officer said Goodsell was speaking loudly to himself while sitting next to his damaged truck. Clauss said he heard Goodsell say, "I know I shouldn't have been driving. I drank a lot. I'm so sorry."

Clauss said that after Goodsell read his rights to Miranda, Clauss said: “I made a mistake. Please help. I'm drunk ".

Visitation services for Claire will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home at Plymouth on Friday starting at 4 p.m. at 7:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe page in his honor has raised almost $ 80,000.

.