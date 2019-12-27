Dre & # 39; Mont Jones enters the rarefied air while the rookie wins the AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Loading...

Dre & # 39; Mont Jones (93) wins his half-bag against David Blough of the Detroit Lions. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

Dre’Mont Jones looks like a slam-dunk from a draft pick lately.

After playing only a handful of photos during the first six weeks of the season, Jones began to impress the coaches and gained more game time. And the longer he has played, the more glimpses of greatness have been glimpsed.

In week 11, Jones won his first sack against Kirk Cousins ​​of the Minnesota Vikings. Two weeks later, in the Broncos 'victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones' pressure on Philip Rivers forced a clearance in a single race, and the rookie lineman even intercepted a pass in the first quarter of that game.

But, Jones' best move came last week in the victory over the Detroit Lions. The defensive end obtained 2.5 captures in his career, with five combined tackles and three QB hits. That phenomenal game was even brighter when it was revealed after the game that the rookie played through a rather sprained ankle and was a decision at the time of the game.

"It has been good," said head coach Vic Fangio about Jones' progress this season. "I think the last few weeks: I had a pretty good ankle sprain and many boys wouldn't have played with what I had yesterday, but I wanted to play." I think it's a good indication of who he is as a man and was rewarded with a pair of sacks. Those are the types of guys you want on your team. "

Well, Jones' brave performance not only earned him the 2.5 sacks, but also earned him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. He is the second Broncos player to win the honor, with Kareem Jackson in Week 14 for his efforts in the victory over Houston.

Jones becomes the second rookie of the Broncos, joining Von Miller and D.J. Williams – to win the honor. For Williams, it was a great game of Week 16 in 2004; 7 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD. Miller arrived in 2011, when he enjoyed a day of 10 tackles, with 1.5 catches and 1 PD.

After a quiet first half of the year, Jones has truly become one of the few productive players that Fangio has found on the list. First, they were linebacker Alexander Johnson and lineman Mike Purcell. Now, Jones is also playing.

Without a doubt, Fangio's impact on Denver's defense is evident, even in this depressed year. Our Zach Segars looked deep into the numbers yesterday; Spoiler alert, the Broncos are better in almost all defensive categories.

As for Jones, he's just another on a long list of Denver draft picks that are making John Elway and company look like gurus during the last two years of picks. 2018 brought Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Royce Freeman and Josey Jewell. This year, Noah Fant leads all rookie tight ends in the main categories, Dalton Risner has been the best Broncos lineman, Drew Lock is now starting and playing surprisingly well and the icing has been Jones.

Denver (6-9) finishes its season this week when it hosts rivals Oakland Raiders (7-8). Oakland needs to win to keep its hopes of playoffs alive and the Broncos will want to end their season; the start is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MOUNTAIN. Sunday.