Draymond Green steals Paul Pierce while discussing D & # 39; Angelo Russell

The Golden State Warriors have been injured and struck this season. As a result, the team is at the end of the Western Conference. It got almost worse against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night when D’Angelo Russell snatched a loose ball, kicked Luka Doncic face to face, and lay on the floor for a few minutes.

Luckily for Golden State, Russell didn't need the stretcher brought out for him. Instead, he was able to get up, go backwards, and finally rejoin the team on the bench, even if the warriors fell victim to the Mavs [141-121]. As an added bonus, it can be expected that Russell will not miss any time due to a so-called shoulder bruise. To put the cherry on the sundae, Draymond Green took this opportunity to rekindle his feud with Paul Pierce.

Green was asked after the game if Russell wanted to knock, and in a strange twist he decided to express how proud he was that Russell didn't need a stretcher. Via Anthony Slater from The Athletic:

"Good thing he didn't leave on a stretcher and then came back in," said Draymond Green. "I would have lost all respect. We had some people who didn't like that in this league."

Yes. That was a direct shot at Paul Pierce.

Of course, Pierce once left an NBA wheelchair final game to reappear a few minutes later and help the Boston Celtics win a 10-point home win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He recently said that he only did this because he needed to go to the bathroom, but later made it clear that he was just kidding. Green was most famous at Pierce in the past when he chirped at Pierce in his league last year.

Was that a necessary stab at Pierce? Of course not, but Green is a trash talk artist, and he'll use every chance he has. And if this chance comes at the expense of one of his most remarkable cattle, he was probably happier than a child on Christmas Day.