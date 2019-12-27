Drake's "Afrobeats" comments are in Wizkid fans' arms

Loading...

Drake's rap radar podcast interview sparked yet another heated debate. In the beginning, fans entered his comments about his fight against Pusha T, because if rap fans love something, it's a conflict. Another part of the interview, however, causes dismay after he ascribed to his song "One Dance" that he made the American public familiar with the sound known primarily as afrobeats.

When asked about his reputation as a "cultural vulture", Drake replied: "I'm not one of those people who are inspired by something and (imitate something with their hands)" Oh, that was inspiring, thank you … "One Dance is No. 1 and all of a sudden it's afro-inspired, but … Wizkid was on the song with me and I had the blessing from the real Dons in this room. I know the boys … The chatter is one thing, but in I'm solidified in the community. "

He also went into the definition of "cultural appropriation" that he was accused of in the past. "The definition of appropriating a culture does not support that culture by making songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture and who gives the opportunity to people who are in that culture," he said. "This is not appropriate. Appropriation means taking it for your personal benefit and denying that it has ever been inspired by it."

That didn't stop some Afrobeats – or Afropop, as it is sometimes called – from claiming that Drake had no impact on popularizing the genre. "Drake doesn't deserve credit for popularizing Afrobeats," wrote one fan. "Most people don't think of" One Dance "Afrobeats, and this time everything Wizkid did on the song was a whisper."

When I clap.

Drake does not deserve recognition for the popularization of afrobeats.

Most people don't think One Dance Afrobeats is possible and this time everything Wizkid did on the song was whispering lmaoooo https://t.co/FqglB8pWnV

– T (@Tobincii) December 26, 2019

Another commentator asked, "Would you say One Dance is Afrobeats? Because I don't hear it. I have more and more dancehall vibes of it. "

Would you say One Dance is Afrobeats? Because I don't hear it. I have more and more dancehall vibes of it.

– Korrine Sky (@korrinesky) December 27, 2019

However, he also had his defenders. One wrote: “You often falsify his words. He said nothing was better than Afrobeats. He is the greatest artist in the world. Of course, he has contributed to carrying afrobeats around the world by working with one of the greatest African artists out there. He doesn't say he's the main reason it's big. "

You misunderstand his words very much. He said nothing was better than Afrobeats. He is the greatest artist in the world. Of course, he has contributed to carrying afrobeats around the world by working with one of the greatest African artists out there. He doesn't say he's the main reason it's big. https://t.co/9ZNA5uNOk1

– Tom Moutchi (@TomMoutchi) December 27, 2019

Another explained the beneficial properties of the so-called "drake effect" that the Canadian star has on its platform. "Drake with an Afrobeats artist on his track, even if it's not an Afrobeats track, will draw more attention to that artist and make people look for them," they wrote. "That helps and still contributes."

Drake, who has an Afrobeats artist on his track, even if it isn't an Afrobeats track, will draw more attention to that artist and get people to look for them.

That helps and still contributes.

– Puddi (@PuddiSRC), December 27, 2019

It wasn't the first time fans were arguing over Drake's inclination to try new sounds. Earlier this week, his new song “War” sparked an intense debate about the influence of British genres like grime and drill on his style. Drake's influence is undeniable wherever an observer's stance falls on the spectrum, but it's clear that everything he does remains polarized and divisive among fans thanks to his unique perspective at the center of pop culture. The full rap radar interview can be found here.

(tagsToTranslate) Home (t) Music (t) Afrobeats (t) Afropop (t) Drake (t) Wizkid