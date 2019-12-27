Drake talks working with Chris Brown after Rihanna's drama

Loading...

Drake talked about why he decided to end his fight with Chris Brown and collaborate on his song "No Guidance" this year.

To cool off, Drake and Brown were longtime enemies mainly due to the abusive past of singer "Look at me now" with Drizzy's girlfriend, Rihanna.

But the 35-year-old rapper OVO decided it was time to bury the ax.

"We've met before and tried to bond and make music and I think we were always forcing ourselves. I think there was always resentment on both sides," Drake told Rap Radar recently about working with Brown. "You know, really at the end of the day, when you Get away from him and break it down, you start feeling silly because it's about girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can become a real snowball and that is what happened in this situation. "

He added that he still cares deeply for the "Umbrella" singer.

"I think we both grew to the point that that person who was in our midst is, is no longer part of any of our lives today and I have the greatest love and respect for her," he said. "I think of her as a family more than anything."

Drake was initially unsure if he wanted to release a song with Brown because of his past with the founder of Fenty, but he finally decided that she would respect his decision.

"In fact, I had a moment of hesitation before because I did not want her to never feel disrespected by my connection with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that she and he have been consumed by this problem," he said. . "I think he is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us sleep with that problem rather than continue with a childish behavior that may end up in a serious situation, so I decided to move on."

Then, Drake recalled the moment he took Brown to the stage during one of his performances in October 2018.

"I was hearing from people who were in a good space to connect and I think that show when it came out was one of those best moments," he said.

He continued: "I always had a lot of admiration for his talent and I think he finally gave me mutual respect and admiration by allowing me to take the lead in the song."

The former enemies made headlines when they entered a bloody fight at a nightclub over Rihanna in 2012.

But the couple made peace and even saw them partying at the same Miami nightclub, Page Six reported in July.

Meanwhile, Rihanna told Vogue in 2018 that she and Drake "don't have a friendship now." However, they must have left the past behind because Rihanna attended one of Drake's birthday celebrations in October.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmsasEoupO4 [/ embed]

.