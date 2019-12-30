Drake Cryptically Written Benny The Butcher Lyrics On Instagram

Loading...

Drake's last interview with Rap Radar – in the clip above – is a more than two-hour conversation with many developments, including one that now points to an upcoming collaboration with the New York-based collective Griselda and his member Benny the Butcher.

In the 21:00 minute interview mentioned above, Drake begins to praise the genres he has been inspired by over the years, and finally to name Benny's name – and answer the question of whether he wants to have a song with him would make "I'm down." Drake also praises the collective's efforts to be different.

After the interview, Benny replied Drake's energy by uploading the clip to his Instagram and writing, "Let's go … that would work." The moment seemed to be over – by Sunday night. Drake uploaded a photo that says he got on a plane and wrote: "Rappers that you will compare to me startle me, make my heart beat faster if they only hear the truth." – Texts for Benny's song "Sunday School", "Rappers with whom you compare me are also not afraid of me (N shook) / They beat faster if they only hear the truth."

It is unclear whether this moment will go away at some point, but if we break away from Drake's past, it seems that at some point a collaboration is likely. Drake released a new song earlier this month, "War".

