Drake and Future were seen operating McDonald's while making a video

Imagine walking into a fast food restaurant and seeing a famous rapper behind the counter. A fan was lucky enough to see Drake and Future there. The two rappers were seen at a local McDonalds, fully dressed in uniforms that served the food. The duo was surrounded by a camera team that was reportedly shooting a video.

While it's difficult to see exactly what Drake and Future are cooking in the 10-second clip, it's clear that the rappers have something big in the works. The video is enlarged and shows Drake behind the fast food counter waiting for instructions while Future works with a headset and another McDonald’s employee.

While none of the rappers advertised a new video, they looked for extras last week. In their casting call to Atlanta, they asked about "kitchen staff" aged 20 to 40 and "customers of the phone store" without "visible tattoos".

This potential video appears almost five years after Future and Drake's last collaboration, so a new project from both is more than overdue. Previously, the rappers came together in 2015 for the collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive.

