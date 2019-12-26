Drake admits that Pusha T won her fight, but says nobody cares about him

Loading...

Despite being one of the greatest stars in the world, Drake has always been notoriously hesitant to interview everyone except the most respected outlets, and has given only a handful of magazine and radio show seats in recent years. Shortly before Christmas, however, he gave fans a two-hour conversation with the moderators of the rap radar podcast, which is now available exclusively from Tidal.

During the interview, he talks about being one of the most influential artists of the past decade, from his humble and unlikely start as a Canadian rap anomaly to his recent success with songs like “God’s Plan”, his first Hot 100 No , 1 He also talks about the lows of his career, including the fight with Pusha T in 2018, which turned out to have recently had a son. Surprisingly, he admits that he agrees with the apparent fan consensus that Pusha has won, but denies holding back the information for a marketing deal with Adidas. He also rejects the possibility of reconciliation with his former hero.

"I don't want to fix anything with this person," said Drake. "I take my hat off to the chess move, it was a brilliant move … It was my first" loss "in the competitive sport of rapping – of course, by choice. Because I said goodbye after realizing the gap between us, he allowed him to drop a bomb on the world that really became anything that interested anyone. I slept well at night because I knew I wasn't being excluded. I just realized that nobody cares about this guy. So there isn't really much I can say better than "Drake has a baby". So he won. "

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake talks about reconciliation with Meek Mill and Jay-Z, but also shares his views on hashtag activism, plans to sign an artist, the jokes about his OVO writing camps, and the things he is looking for proudest is. You can find the full interview here.

