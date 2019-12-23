DraftKings, based in Boston, will become a public company in an agreement with an investment group and a technology firm.

Loading...

The fantasy sports and sports betting platform DraftKings announced Monday plans to become a public company, in an agreement that includes merging with two other organizations and raising hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. According to the announcement, the Boston-based company will be acquired by Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., which will change its name to DraftKings Inc. The companies will also buy the sports betting technology company, SBTech. The new combined company will rejoin Nevada and be listed in Nasdaq. Investors will put $ 304 million in the deal at closing, authorities said. That adds up to the $ 400 million that the company said is in the Diamond Eagle trust account. "It is anticipated that the combined company will have a market capitalization at close of approximately $ 3.3 billion and will have more than $ 500 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet," company officials wrote in Monday's announcement. Current CEO Jason Robins, co-founder of DraftKings, will continue to lead the new company, authorities said. Co-founders Paul Liberman and Matt Kalish will also remain part of the team. DraftKings currently offers daily fantasy sports in 43 states and eight international markets. They also boost sports betting on digital devices or in retail stores in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. From January to September of this year, the company reported revenue growth of 8.5 times in New Jersey. The New Hampshire lottery commission recently approved contracting with DraftKings to set mobile bets in that state. Authorities said they expect the agreement to be completed in the first half of 2020.

The fantasy sports and sports betting platform DraftKings announced Monday plans to become a public company, in an agreement that includes merging with two other organizations and raising hundreds of millions of dollars from investors.

According to the announcement, the Boston-based company will be acquired by Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., which will change its name to DraftKings Inc. The companies will also buy the sports betting technology company, SBTech.

The new combined company will rejoin Nevada and be listed on Nasdaq.

Investors will put $ 304 million in the deal at closing, authorities said. That adds up to the $ 400 million that the company said is in the Diamond Eagle trust account.

"It is anticipated that the combined company will have a market capitalization at close of approximately $ 3.3 billion and will have more than $ 500 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet," company officials wrote in Monday's announcement.

Current CEO Jason Robins, co-founder of DraftKings, will continue to lead the new company, authorities said. Co-founders Paul Liberman and Matt Kalish will also remain part of the team.

DraftKings currently offers daily fantasy sports in 43 states and eight international markets. They also boost sports betting on digital devices or in retail stores in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

From January to September this year, the company reported revenue growth of 8.5 times in New Jersey.

The New Hampshire lottery commission recently approved contracting with DraftKings to set mobile bets in that state.

Authorities said they expect the agreement to be completed in the first half of 2020.

.