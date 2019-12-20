Don't count on the promised budget surpluses

Loading...

Until now. The mid-year update represents the first step in the silent transition of econocrats from the cyclical to the structural, the main cause of the weak economy. And the first clue that it was about to happen came in late November, when the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Guy Debelle, said that annual salary increases range from 2 to 3 percent were "the new standard".

By far, the most significant revisions to the budget forecast have been made to the annual growth in the wage price index. As the actual figure for the last financial year was 2.3% instead of 2.5%, the forecast for this year has been reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 2.5%. The following three years were reduced by 0.75 point to 2.5%, 0.75 point to 2.75 and 0.5 point to 3%.

This would be the main factor explaining why, after a growth in consumer spending of only 1.2% over the period from September to September, the forecast of consumer spending has been reduced by 1 point to 1.75% for this financial year and from 0.5 point to 2.5. percent next year.

Despite the compensatory changes to the other components of gross domestic product, these major downward revisions to wages and consumer spending are the main reason why the forecast for real GDP growth for this fiscal year was reduced by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% – but nothing to explain why the growth of the following year remained unchanged at 2.75% (but see below).

The major cuts in the forecast for wages and consumer spending mainly explain why, after just eight months, the government was forced to reduce the budget estimate of total tax and other revenues over the course of the year. fiscal year and the three "forecast" for a total of three years. of – surprisingly – $ 33 billion.

However, these net reductions in public spending estimated over 11 years of $ 11.5 billion partially offset this situation. How is this possible when, since the budget was introduced, the government has announced additional spending of $ 8.2 billion over the period to support drought, care for the elderly and speed up spending? infrastructure?

This is possible because the lower expected growth in wages and inflation will allow the budget to save on indexed social benefits and, more particularly, because the decline in long-term interest rates term will save him a lot of money on interest payments on the net public debt. A gross economy expected on the expenditure side of $ 19.7 billion.

See what difference the less optimistic forecasts for the economy make to the budget?

The reduction in revenue estimates of $ 33 billion, less the net savings on expenses of $ 11.5 billion, means that the expected budget surpluses over the four years have been reduced by $ 21.5 billion. dollars, going from 45 billion to 23.5 billion dollars. The expected budget surplus has almost halved in eight months.

This means that the forecast surplus for this fiscal year has been brought down to $ 5 billion, or only 0.3% of nominal annual GDP. Do you see how, in a budget of $ 500 billion, such a small sum could disappear with just the smallest overestimation of revenues or an underestimation of expenses?

The same is true for the revised surplus forecast for the following years: $ 6 billion (0.3% of GDP), $ 8 billion (0.4%) and $ 4 billion (0.2%) .

As the former prominent econocrat, Dr. Mike Keating, argued, and no drop in unemployment is expected before a slight improvement in 2021-2022, the revised forecast is not expected. offer no compelling reason why annual wage growth will return from its current rate of 2.2% to 2.75. percent in 2021-2022 and 3 percent the following year.

Surprisingly, the budget update documents imply that this will happen because the budget projection methodology requires it. Same thing with the return to trend growth (before the crisis) of 2.75% next year. (This is a sign that econocrats still have a long way to go to fully accept that structural changes will keep us from returning to "the old normal".)

But just as hard to believe that end-of-year growth projections are the budget assumption that, having so far managed to limit average real growth in public spending to 1.8 % per year, the government will now limit it to 1.3% per year. over the next four years.

As Keating (and Dr Peter Davidson of the social welfare group ACOSS before him) noted, this implies that actual public spending per person will actually decrease.

Not surprisingly, the Parliamentary Budget Office warned that it was hard to believe that such a degree of restraint could be maintained for so long.

Even Morrison's secret weapon, aka the hollow log – the budget's very conservative assumption about future global iron ore prices – is based on the bet that iron ore prices will remain abnormally high. It would be so much less risky to benefit from a fiscal stimulus.

Ross Gittins is the economic editor of the Herald

Twitter: @ 1RossGittins

Ross Gittins is the economic editor of the Sydney Morning Herald.

