Donations fill the Bankview Community Center to help residents who have been displaced by the fire in Calgary's condominium – Calgary

Donations continue to flow to around 100 people who became temporarily homeless after a fire on December 20 partially destroyed a five-story residential building in southwest Calgary.

Hundreds of items were arranged on tables on Christmas Day at Bankview Community Center to help former residents of the Valhalla View condominium.

Clothing, shoes, towels, canned goods, hygiene items, diapers and soft toys were organized properly – an effort that took about 48 hours.

A fire breaks out in southwest Calgary



"I put together a crew of volunteers on Christmas Eve," said organizer Julie Young.

"We were seven and just started unloading and sorting bags."

Many who live in the 56-unit building where the fire started had to leave everything behind.

"Even if we just come here and satisfy our basic needs – like a toothbrush, a can of soup, or even a sweater – it really helps," said Sina Shannon, one of the building's displaced people.

"We basically went with our clothes on our backs and that's all we have."

Many of the victims have helped other victims. A man reportedly donated a $ 200 voucher to another resident whose car was destroyed in a fire to help cover the cost of fuel for his rental vehicle.

Others like Trent Brown, who bought his Valhalla View apartment less than three months ago and lost everything in the fire, donated their time – voluntarily to sort out the Christmas Day donations at the Bankview Community Center.

"I wanted to make sure that other people felt support … and I knew there were people who looked after them," said Brown.

Since the fire, many companies have offered items and services.

A Facebook page has been set up where users can connect and offer services, as well as a GoFundMepage.

The Calgarians support Bankview residents who have been displaced by a condominium fire



The cause of the fire is still unknown. A local investigator said Tuesday that it would not be unrealistic if residents were absent for a year or more.

"There is extreme damage, especially on floors four and five," said Calgary Fire Department investigator Travis Thiessen.

"It's as good as a total loss."

The Bankview Community Center will remain open from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on December 27th and 28th, so residents can pick up the items they may need.

