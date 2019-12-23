Don Kelly seeks to bring a bit of Jim Leyland to the expanded role of banking coach

Loading...

Last season, Don Kelly We saw the pirates at their best.

At the end of June, the Pirates and the Astros played a series of three games in Houston, and Kelly was training first base for Houston. The Astros took game one of the series, but the other two games were eliminated. On June 26, the Pirates won the second game, 14-2. The next day, they were victorious in the rubber match, 10-0. It could be said that it was the best series that the Pirates played throughout the season, taking into account the competition.

"Our ass was kicked, man," Kelly told me.

The Pirates hit a wall shortly after, and its collapse in the second half justified a massive jolt of the main office and the coaching staff. That created an opportunity for Kelly, a Mount Lebanon high school and a Point Park product, the opportunity to return home and become the Pirate's banking coach.

"It's amazing to come home and be a part of building this," Kelly said. "The energy has been excellent so far. Being here, you take pride in the city and the equipment."

Kelly retired after nine years of career as a player after the 2016 season, with his claim of fame as one of the few individuals to play all nine positions and DH in the majors. 2018 was his first season as a major league coach, serving as the first base coach for the Astros. Before that, he spent two seasons in the development and exploration departments of Tigers players.

While player development is more associated with helping minor league players improve, Kelly saw how he can continue in the majors.

"The only thing you realize, being with such a good team in Houston, is that player development doesn't stop in the big leagues," Kelly said. "It's always evolving. And the players are always trying to make adjustments to improve. The other guys are adapting to them, so there's always an ongoing development, so the player's development doesn't stop when you get to the big leagues ".

